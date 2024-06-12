FW Botanic Garden tells group it’s not welcome. Agenda included ‘War on White America’

The True Texas Project will have to find another venue for its 15th birthday.

It had advertised its celebration for July 12 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden but on Tuesday the garden said in a Facebook post that the event would not be there.

The Garden “celebrates the diversity of our community and rejects all forms of hate speech, discrimination, or bigotry,” its post read.

A spokesperson declined to comment because the Garden’s CEO was unavailable.

The decision followed a story posted Tuesday morning by the Texas Tribune that outlined the event’s agenda, which included sessions on “Multiculturalism & The War On White America” and “Great Replacement Theory.”

The Texas Tribune also reported that Don Huffines, who runs the conservative think tank Huffines Liberty Foundation and was listed as a keynote speaker for the event, pulled out following its report.

Julie McCarty, CEO and founder of the True Texas Project, formally the NE Tarrant Tea Party, did not respond to a request for comment. The True Texas Project was added to national list of extremist groups in 2022.

True Texas Project has previously hosted Tarrant County leaders at events including last year, when County Judge Tim O’Hare, District Attorney Phil Sorrells and Sheriff Bill Waybourn talked about the election integrity unit at a North Richland Hills church.