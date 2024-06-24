Game of Thrones star Thomas Brodie-Sangster marries Westworld's Talulah Riley

Game of Thrones star Thomas Brodie-Sangster has married Westworld’s Talulah Riley after nearly two years together.

The couple began dating in July 2022 after meeting on the set of Pistol before getting engaged a year later, and have now tied the knot in a small ceremony in Hertfordshire.

As per The Sun, the couple wed at St George’s Church in Anstey, with Riley being pictured wearing a white satin gown with a veil. Brodie-Sangster, who played Jojen Reed on Game of Thrones, sported a dashing blue jacket.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Related: House of the Dragon's Rhaenyra scene has a deeper meaning

Brodie-Sangster, who shot to fame as a child actor with roles in Love Actually and Nanny McPhee, announced on Instagram last year that the couple had become engaged, writing: “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X”

Though Brodie-Sangster’s role on Game of Thrones came to an end in 2014, the fantasy series went on to run for eight seasons, with George RR Martin’s universe being expanded with the release of spin-off, House of the Dragon.

Brodie-Sangster was recently seen in Disney+ show The Artful Dodger – a show, that despite the title, the actor admitted wasn't "very Dickensian".

Disney+/Hulu

Related: Best House of the Dragon Pandora jewellery

"It's very, very different," Brodie-Sangster told RadioTimes. "It's colourful, not really very Dickensian when you think about it.

"I wanted to focus on what was on the page, on the script, do them justice and not worry quite so much about the history because anyone that's truly a Dickens fan and loves the books, it's not that.

"It's taken those characters and throwing them into a different setting, different pacing, different feel. The closest thing you'd get is probably some of Fagan's dialogue [being] Dickensian."

Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 are available on DVD and Blu-ray. House of the Dragon airs on HBO and Max in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

You Might Also Like