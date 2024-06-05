Gananoque prepares for power outage on Sunday

A planned electrical outage scheduled for Sunday in Gananoque is concerning some in the community.

But Mayor John Beddows has shared some information on the situation to try to help lessen those worries.

The planned outage is a result of Hydro One work to upgrade its equipment. It is not being driven by Eastern Ontario Power (EOP), the local provider.

Hydro One has planned a seven-hour power outage from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the main electrical feed to Gananoque will be affected.

All customers will be affected by this Hydro One planned outage.

The town does not have control or influence over the local grid, or over supply to that grid from outside the area.

“I have heard from many of you on the probable impact of not only the outage, but on the issue of timeliness of notice,” said Beddows. “The work is necessary, and we should remember that there is no such thing as a 'good day' for a town-wide power outage."

That’s because, as Beddows puts it, “any day of the week, or of the year for that matter, would bring its challenges.”

Some in town, including business owners, have voiced their concerns over the lack of advance notice of this scheduled electrical outage.

“Forewarned is forearmed and advance notice is key to enable individuals and businesses to manage the impact of service outages,” said Beddows.

“We can always use more notice of events such as this. We are doing our best to ensure that any future planned outages come with much more notice, months, not weeks, if possible, from the responsible service provider so that our businesses and residents can plan for them.”

Town staff has taken to Gananoque’s social media platforms to offer tips.

This includes, for safety reasons, a warning not to perform any electrical work with this outage. All customer work requires direct planning through EOP’s customer service department.

As well, while the outage work is performed, circumstances that shorten or extend these events, such as equipment failure, inclement weather, scope of work, etc., may arise.

Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

