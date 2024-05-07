Garrick Club votes to accept women members for first time in its 193-year history

The Garrick Club in central London has voted to allow women to become members for the first time in their 193-year history.

A vote on Monday evening passed with roughly 60% of the 1,500 members voting in favour following a private meeting at a venue near its headquarters in Covent Garden on Tuesday.

The institution has been under increasing pressure in recent months and years to change it’s all-male ways.

Speakers in favour of the change included Stephen Fry, James Naughtie, Jonathan Sumption and Nigel Havers, according to The Telegraph.

The row was reignited in 2022 when the lawyer who originally ruled it could bar women changed his mind and said there was no legal justification to stay men-only.

A poll of members last November found 51 per cent were in favour of admitting women but club rules require a two-thirds majority to change its position.

Among the names on the members list are actors Matthew Macfadyen, Benedict Cumberbatch and Damian Lewis as well as the chief executive of the Royal Opera House, Alex Beard, and Antonio Pappano, who is now chief conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra.

High court judges, current and former ministers in the Ministry of Justice and numerous senior solicitors have been revealed as club members, amid the furore.

The club, named after legendary actor David Garrick, has always drawn members from the arts including actor Sir John Gielgud and writers such as Charles Dickens, HG Wells and Winnie-the-Pooh author AA Milne.

