Gas drops over 7 cents per litre across N.L. with all other fuels down

Gas prices in Newfoundland and Labrador lowered 7.1 cents per litre Thursday. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador will see a significant drop at the gas pump Thursday morning, with the Public Utilities Board lowering the price of the fuel by 7.1 cents per litre.

The change puts the price of a litre on the Avalon Peninsula at $1.849 per litre. Prices vary in other parts of the province depending on your location, but now range between $1.85 and $2.02 per litre in Newfoundland and between $1.77 and $2.15 per litre in Labrador.

The price of diesel decreased by 4.3 cents per litre, putting prices between $1.80 and $1.92 per litre in Newfoundland and between $2.05 and $2.59 per litre in Labrador.

The price of furnace oil lowered by 3.66 cents per litre, meaning customers in Newfoundland will now pay between $1.15 and $1.33 per litre.

Stove oil decreased by the same amount in Newfoundland, but lowered by 3.79 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. Prices for the fuel now range between $1.20 and $1.38 per litre in Newfoundland and between $1.41 and $1.95 per litre in Labrador.

The price of propane lowered by 0.2 cents per litre, meaning prices now sit between $0.97 and $1.10 per in Newfoundland and between $0.83 and $1.28 per litre in Labrador.

