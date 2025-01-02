Which generation are you? The new generation born in 2025 revealed

Generation Beta will see the increasing advancements of technology and evolving societal challenges (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

The first babies of 2025 have been born, making them the very first of a new generation - which has been dubbed as Generation Beta.

Generation Alpha births came to an end at the end of 2024, making newborns the last of a generation which has been around since 2013.

According to a blog post by Mark McCrindle, who was credited with helping define the previous two generational labels, Generation Beta arrives in 2025 and will include all those born up until 2039.

McCrindle predicts that by 2035, 16 per cent of the world's population will be members of Generation Beta, many of whom will live to see the 22nd century.

He added that he chose to name Gen Alpha and Gen Beta because switching to the Greek alphabet represented a significant generational change, particularly with regard to the upcoming technological changes and the world in which they will grow up.

In addition to being the first generation to grow up in a world where artificial intelligence is widespread, McCrindle pointed out that the generation that will follow in 2025 and beyond will also be raised by a generation that uses technology as a parenting tool. Unfortunately, they are entering a world where they will inherit major societal challenges.

“With climate change, global population shifts, and rapid urbanization at the forefront, sustainability will not just be a preference but an expectation. This generation will be raised by Millennial and older Gen Z parents, many of whom prioritize adaptability, equality, and eco-consciousness in their parenting.” Mr McCrindle said.

Among Gen Z, the oldest are now nearing their 30s, millennials now well past their hapless early 20s image and Gen X – the slacker generation – not far off retirement.

Here’s all you need to know about the boomers, Gen Z and what is in store for future generations.

Billie Eilish is a famous member of Generation Z (AFP via Getty Images)

What is Gen Z?

The practice of grouping people within an age range is not new and a fresh band is created every 25 or so years in the Western world. The first group to have a title was the Lost Generation from 1883 to 1900, many of whom fought in the First World War.

Gen Zedders were born from 1997, when Tony Blair came to power, until 2012, when London hosted the Olympics. Many of them are children of previous generations, such as baby boomers (born 1948 to 1964) or Generation X (born 1965 to 1980).

Unlike their predecessors, the Gen Z cohort has been born into a time when the internet was in widespread use. Members of Gen Z have been called “digital natives”. They are also in a world where physical and mental healthcare is better understood.

Early studies have shown that the generation has lower rates of teen pregnancy and alcohol use. They have also been shown to be better at delaying gratification than older groups. But on the flip side they are less likely to be able to afford to buy their own house.

What comes after Gen Z?

While some may say naming Gen Z with the last letter in the alphabet doesn’t instil much hope over what comes next for humanity, it turns out we go right back to the beginning.

Generation Alpha is a name that originated in 2008 and refers to children born from 2013 onwards. There is not yet a finishing point for this group, so a baby born in 2023 would be considered to be an Alpha.

It is this generation that could be most affected in their development by the Covid-19 pandemic and may be most affected by recent reported rises in screen-time use and obesity.

Selena Gomez is a millennial (PA Wire)

What is a millennial?

Millennials were born between 1981 and 1996 – the name refers to the fact many came of age around the year 2000.

This was a group that has witnessed social values change, many have suggested their lives have become easier than those of previous generations.

At the same time, many millennials feel their financial opportunities and job prospects aren’t that promising. Many articles reveal that millennials are worse off than their parents, a first in generational terms in recent history.

Younger millennials in the UK also remember being the first to pay £9,000 a year for university tuition when the Tory-Lib Dem coalition abruptly hiked up fees in 2012.

While previous generations have documented a swing to the political right as they grow older, millennials seem to be breaking the political stereotype, and many have maintained liberal views.

Joe Biden is part of the Silent Generation (AP)

How old are members of Gen Z this year?

The oldest in the Gen Z cohort will turn 28 in 2024, while the youngest will turn 13.

What are the other generation age ranges?