General Election 2024 LIVE: Labour drops 5 points in final campaign poll as Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer and Ed Davey cast votes

Millions of voters across London and the country are taking part in the general election as the UK decides who will enter Number 10 as Prime Minister on Friday.

Polls opened at 7am and voters have until 10pm to have their say.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was the first leader to cast their vote on Thursday morning, arriving with wife Akshata Murty at a polling station in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also cast his ballot in north London with wife Victoria shortly before 10am, while Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey cast his vote around a hour later in south-west London.

It comes as a final Ipsos campaign poll for the Standard which concluded on Wednesday showed the Tories flatlining on a 19% record low. It had Labour falling five points but still with an 18-point lead over the Conservatives.

This general election is the first in the UK that everybody wanting to vote in person will have to show ID before receiving a ballot paper.

The Standard is bringing you all the major election day news as it happens...

Key developments as millions go to the polls:

Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer and Ed Davey cast their votes

When can we expect the London results?

Party leaders issue final messages as polls open

Pictured: Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill casts ballot

13:07 , Sami Quadri

Jeremy Hunt makes final appeal to voters

12:51 , Sami Quadri

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is making a final appeal to voters in the newly formed Godalming and Ash constituency. Pre-election polls indicated a close race between Hunt and his Liberal Democrat challenger.

Taking to social media platform X, Hunt stated: "[I'm] your strong local voice for Godalming Ash... After six weeks of campaigning, that big moment has arrived."

The election, with polling stations open until 10pm, could mark a significant shift in UK politics. A Conservative victory would extend their rule to an unprecedented fifth term, while a Labour win would end their 14-year absence from power.

Recent polling averages showed Labour with a substantial lead of nearly 20 points over the Conservatives. This prompted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to caution voters against giving Labour a "blank cheque".

Your strong local voice for Godalming and Ash - VOTE Jeremy Hunt pic.twitter.com/zLSXQYSHWS — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 4, 2024

How have Londoners' views of main parties changed over time?

12:39

My Standard colleagues Maryam Kara and Simon Hunt have made this handy graphic showing how poll ratings for the main parties have changed over time.

It shows a relatively large and stable Labour lead in voting intention in the months ahead of polling day, with the Conservatives lagging at around 20-15 per cent.

However, it could of course all change today as voters cast their ballots.

Greens' Carla Denyer poses for photos after voting

12:16

Carla Denyer, co-leader of the Green Party, has joined the party figures voting, by casting her ballot at Redland Park United Reformed Church in Bristol.

She greeted photographers and reporters outside the church, situated in a busy shopping area of Bristol, before going inside to cast her vote.

The Bristol Central candidate, a former councillor for the Clifton Down ward, is hoping to win out over Labour’s Thangam Debbonaire for the seat.

For those keeping track, that means we have now seen the leaders (or co-leaders) of Labour, Conservatives, Lib Dems, Reform, Green Party, SNP and Plaid Cymru at polling stations - although Nigel Farage of Reform is understood to have cast a postal ballot.

Where do the papers stand on today's election?

11:44 , Josh Salisbury

Today’s newspapers are a mixed bag of endorsements.

The right-leaning Express has urged its readers in a front-page appeal to ‘Vote Tory’, while the left-wing Mirror has made a similar plea for readers to choose Labour.

The Sun, which has backed the winner in every election since 1979, has decided to give somewhat half-hearted support to Labour, saying it was time for a “new manager”.

The Daily Mail has urged its readers to vote tactically to stop what it calls a Labour ‘supermajority’, saying anyone voting for Reform will in effect return a Keir Starmer government.

The Telegraph claims only a vote for the Conservatives can avoid a return to the 1970s.

Meanwhile, The Times has declined to back any party, saying Labour cannot expect an endorsement because it has been “sparing with the truth about what it will do in office.”

Farage makes appearance in Clacton

11:23 , Josh Salisbury

Continuing the run of party leaders making an appearance on polling day is Reform UK’s Nigel Farage, who is standing in Clacton.

After posting a picture of himself outside a polling station with a dog, Mr Farage was seen strolling down the high street in the Essex sea-side town.

His entry into the race provoked concern among Conservatives, who fear that some of their 2019 voters could be tempted to switch to his party instead - which remains to be seen as voters continue to cast their ballots today.

Ed Davey latest party leader to cast vote

11:04

The Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has become the latest party leader to join millions across the UK in voting.

Sir Ed was pictured with his wife Emily Gasson as the pair arrived to cast their ballots at Surbiton Hill Methodist Church in south west London. He told reporters: “It's a beautiful day. I hope lots of people come out to vote."

Polling suggests that the Liberal Democrats could overtake the SNP to once again become Britain’s third-largest party.

Dogs at polling stations makes a return

10:43

Dogs have appeared at polling stations wearing bows, rosettes and colourful leads as the public go to vote in the General Election.

The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations has become a highlight of election days - with dogs photographed badges, bows and colourful leashes.

Mike Birtwistle, 46, took Reggie (below), a cavalier King Charles spaniel, to the polling station at Alexandra Park Library in north London at around 7.05am.

Reggie wore a red rosette with a "vote Labour" sticker on it as he posed for a photo.

"My daughter (Lila, 12) is running for Labour in her school mock election, so she got a rosette and she decided it would be nice to pin the rosette on Reggie's harness," Mr Birtwistle, who is a consultant and lives in north London, said.

Meanwhile, Mabel, a mixed breed rescue dog from Romania, was pictured doing her democratic duty outside Nether Broughton polling station in Leicestershire.

Scottish Labour leader casts vote as protester waits at polling station

10:31

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has cast his vote in Glasgow this morning, but did so with a protester waiting outside.

Mr Sarwar cast his vote at Pollokshields Burgh Hall in Glasgow, accompanied by his wife Furheen and son Aliyan.

A woman with a sign reading: "Starmer is a snake" then briefly approached him and followed him down the street before posing for photographs.

Keir Starmer arrives with wife to cast vote

09:49

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has cast his vote at a polling station in north London.

Sir Keir made the short journey from his Kentish Town home to the polling station in Willingham Close TRA Hall to vote in the Holborn and St Pancras constituency.

Sir Keir and his wife, Victoria, arrived on foot and walked hand-in-hand into the hall tucked inside the housing estate while being flanked by police protection officers.

He greeted supporters lining the approach into the polling station - but one woman could be heard shouting "free Palestine" as he entered the hall.

Corbyn, Truss and May among those pictured at polling stations

09:39 , Josh Salisbury

Continuing the run of former party leaders voting are Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and Liz Truss.

Former Labour leader Mr Corbyn is hoping to pull off an upset win as an independent in Islington North by standing against the party he once led.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss - who was Prime Minister for just 45 days - has been pictured outside a polling station at Downham Market in South West Norfolk.

Ms May, who is not standing at this election, has cast her vote in Maidenhead.

Boris Johnson: Vote to stop 'woke' Labour getting in

09:22 , Josh Salisbury

In a video on his way to the polling station, former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged voters not to vote for ‘woke’ Labour.

He said in a clip that he was voting against the “nightmare” prospect of a Labour majority, with “more wokery, more illegally immigration, more pointless powers, kowtowing to Brussels.”

Mr Johnson has been conspicuously absent during much of this General Election campaign.

However, he did appear at a rally for the Conservatives this week - although he noticeably did not share a platform with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

As a reminder, Mr Sunak resigned as Chancellor in July 2022 saying he had no confidence in Boris Johnson’s leadership, with Mr Johnson later resigning himself.

Polls are now open.



Vote Conservative! pic.twitter.com/jZQ28hnd9r — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 4, 2024

Final election poll for Standard suggests Labour victory

09:15 , Josh Salisbury

The final poll of the election campaign ahead of polling day by Ipsos suggests Labour are on-course for victory.

The exclusive survey for The Standard revealed that nearly three in ten voters say they may still change their mind in today’s vote, but even if they did the findings suggest it would not stop a Labour victory.

The poll showed Labour falling five points but still with an 18-point lead over the Conservatives, according to the fieldwork which ended on Wednesday evening.

Sir Keir, who could be in Downing Street within around 24 hours unless the polls are historically wrong, sees his party on 37 per cent in the poll, down five points on last week.

However, of course, it could all change today, with voters now deciding who they want to lead the counry.

Read more here.

Pictured: People around the country cast their vote

09:05 , Josh Salisbury

Actor Charles Dance waits in line to cast his vote at Willingham Close TRA Hall in London (James Manning/PA Wire)

Agape Centre polling station in south Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

People arrive to cast their vote at a polling station in a portakabin in Andover, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

SNP leader arrives to cast vote

08:49 , Josh Salisbury

The Scottish First Minister and SNP leader, John Swinney, is the latest party leader to arrive at a polling station to cast his vote.

Mr Swinney was pictured with his son Matthew, 14, at Burreltown Village Hall in Blairgowrie, Perthshire.

He is not standing for a seat at the general election, but will be watching the results closely, as polls suggest a tight fight between Labour and the SNP to become Scotland’s largest party.

Corbyn urges volunteer help to win as independent

08:22

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has asked for volunteers to help his campaign to win as an independent in Islington North.

As a reminder, Mr Corbyn, who led the Labour Party to an election defeat in 2019, was kicked out of the party by current leader Sir Keir Starmer.

It means he is standing against the party he once used to lead for the seat, with the party instead nominating Islington councillor Praful Nargund as its choice.

In a message to supporters, Mr Corbyn said: “We have built this campaign from nothing. We don’t have party machinery. We don’t have big donors. We have something more powerful: people.”

If he pulls off a win, it would be both an upset to Labour on what is otherwise expected to be a successful night for the party, and a rare case of an independent winning a seat in a General Election.

In the past 50 years, fewer than half a dozen people have run as independents and won.

We have built this campaign from nothing. We don’t have party machinery. We don’t have big donors. We have something more powerful: people.



Come to our campaign HQ at 89-93 Fonthill Rd to help us Get Out The Vote.



Let’s do this. Vote Independent in Islington North! pic.twitter.com/JUHJgcIhAh — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 4, 2024

Rishi Sunak arrives to cast his vote

07:49 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have visited a polling station to cast their votes.

The Prime Minister said "morning" and waved at reporters as he entered Kirby Sigston Village Hall, in Northallerton.

Mr Sunak is hoping to be returned to Parliament as the MP for Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire.

However, he faces a challenge from Labour’s Tom Wilson, who is hoping to make history by becoming the first to unseat a sitting UK Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak left without commenting and and was driven away, followed by police protection officers.

We are expecting to see Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also cast his vote in the next few hours, alongside other major party leaders.

Can I still vote without a polling card - and what ID should I bring?

07:44 , Josh Salisbury

You can vote without a polling card, but it could make the process a bit quicker if you do bring your card with you.

If you don't have it, all you need to do is remember your name and address.

When at the polling station, staff will ask for your details, cross your name off the list and stamp your ballot paper.

However, due to new requirements, you will need to bring some form of photo ID.

The ID shown must be the original ID and not a photograph, photocopy or image on a phone.

Common forms of ID which will be accepted include a driver’s license, passport or a Blue Badge.

Read more here about the requirements and what forms of ID will be accepted.

When will seats declare in London?

07:36 , Josh Salisbury

While the first seats in the country will declare from around 11.30pm, in London the first declarations are expected from 1.30am, starting with Putney and Tooting.

At 2.30am, we should see the result in Sir Keir Starmer’s Holborn & St Pancras seat, which he is expected to comfortably win.

At 3am, the results will be coming in thick and fast - watch out for the result Islington North, Chelsea and Fulham, and Chingford and Woodford Green.

If Jeremy Corbyn wins in Islington North, standing as an independent, it will be a blow to Labour.

In Chelsea and Fulham, if Greg Hands fails to secure re-election, it could spell the Tories ending up with zero MPs in Inner London - which has never happened before.

In Chingford and Woodford Green, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith has been fighting to stop Labour seizing this seat.

At 3.30am it may be worth keeping an eye for whether the Cities of London & Westminster goes red as it would mark the first time Buckingham Palace will be in a Labour constituency.

3.45am: The Lib Dems will learn if they have won their three target seats in south west London of Wimbledon, Carshalton & Wallington, and Sutton & Cheam.

4.15am: A rematch from the by-election in Uxbridge & South Ruislip, between Steve Tuckwell and Danny Beales, which may be worth watching.

To find out which London seats declare when, visit here.

Starmer says 'vote for change' as polls open but Sunak pleads: 'Stop Labour supermajority'

07:23 , Josh Salisbury

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged voters to vote for change as polls opened - but rival Rishi Sunak has called on voters to “stop the Labour supermajority.”

In a video on X, formerly Twitter, Sir Keir said: “It’s time for change ... After fourteen years under the Tories, nothing seems to work anymore.”

Ahead of 7am, when polls opened, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged voters to "stop the Labour supermajority", saying Labour would put up taxes.

Meanwhile, Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay, also writing on X, said: "Today's the opportunity to vote for real hope and real change, in #WaveneyValley, and across the country."

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, posted an image asking people to "vote with your heart", adding: "Vote for real change today. Vote Reform UK."

And the SNP tweeted: "#VoteSNP to deliver independence, rejoin the EU, scrap the two-child benefit cap, invest in the just transition, protect free tuition."

Change.



Today, you can vote for it.



pic.twitter.com/pLOFU5ijTz — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 4, 2024

What is the exit poll and will it be accurate?

07:16 , Josh Salisbury

The exit poll, due to be published shortly after 10pm, is compiled by asking tens of thousands of people to privately fill in a replica ballot as they leave the polling station.

Pollsters tend to use the same seats to be demographically representative of the country as a whole.

Polling expert Sir John Curtice said: “The method of the exit poll is that you compare the results in the selected polling stations this time, with the results of the exit poll last time."

Because the exit poll asks people how they have voted, rather than how they intend to vote like pre-election polls, it is thought to be a more accurate guide to the end result.

Their accuracy appears to have improved over time, with the 2015 and 2017 exit polls proving especially accurate.

However, they are not infallible. In 1974, the first British exit poll predicted a Labour majority of 132, but the actual majority was three.

When can we expect the results?

07:09 , Josh Salisbury

We can expect the first indication of how the parties have fared shortly after 10pm, with the publication of the exit poll.

These take place at polling stations across the country, with tens of thousands of people asked to privately fill in a replica ballot as they leave, to get an indication of how they voted.

The first of the 650 seats are likely to declare their results from 11.30pm with results coming in thick and fast into the early hours of Friday.

By around 4am, it should be clear which party has secured a majority to form the next Government.

Polls open for General Election 2024

07:04 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today’s General Election.

Polls have now opened in what is likely to be a seismic vote.

Millions of people are expected to cast their ballot between 7am and 10pm.

Polls suggest Labour is on course to secure a big majority in the House of Commons, with Sir Keir Starmer on-course to become the next PM.

As a reminder, voters will need to show photographic ID before they can vote, following a law change in 2022.

When polls close at 10pm, an exit poll will be broadcast on major news channels which will provide the first indication of how the election has gone on a national level.