General Election 2024 LIVE: Rishi Sunak to warn undecided voters not to hand Labour a 'supermajority'

Rishi Sunak will warn voters not to hand Labour a ‘supermajority’ in a campaign speech on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak will explicity warn undecided voters against delivering Labour a “supermajority” as campaigning intensifies with just four days until the general election.

With Labour still around 20 points ahead in the polls, the Prime Minister will say in a stump speech: “If they get the kind of majority, the supermajority that the polls suggest, they will set about entrenching themselves in power. They will rewrite the rules to make it easier for them to stay in office and harder for anyone to replace them. So, don’t surrender your voice to Labour on Thursday.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour urged voters to move to avoid “waking up on July 5 to five more years of economic chaos” as it accused the Tories of having presided over a “one rule for them and another for everyone else” approach to government.

Meanwhile, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is battling an ongoing fallout over allegations of racism within his party.

The latest flare-up came on Sunday when the Reform candidate for Erewash, Liam Booth-Isherwood, dropped out of the race to back Tory contender Maggie Throup after becoming “disillusioned” with what he described as a “significant moral issue” within party ranks.

Labour and Tories ramp up attacks in final week of campaign

06:51 , Miriam Burrell

It’s the final week of the general election campaign before voters head to the polls on Thursday.

Labour has said the Tories’ election message centres on the view that “this is as good as it gets” for Britain, while Rishi Sunak doubled down on his warning not to “surrender” to the opposition party.

Today Mr Sunak is campaigning in the Midlands, including a visit to a business in Staffordshire. He will deliver a speech this evening.

Sir Keir Starmer is campaigning in the South East, with speeches in Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.