General Election 2024 LIVE: Tories urge voters not to hand Labour a ‘blank cheque’ as campaign enters penultimate day

Sir Keir Starmer has said a big majority would be “better for the country”, as the Tories continue to urge voters to proceed with caution and not hand Labour a “blank cheque”.

With just two days to go until polling day, Rishi Sunak repeated the warning that Labour could achieve a “supermajority”, allowing the party to raise taxes, which he claimed is in its DNA.

In an interview with The Times, Sir Keir said he needed a “strong mandate” to reform the planning system and improve the economy.

Asked if he was saying the bigger a majority, the better, he told the newspaper: “Better for the country. Because it means we can roll up our sleeves and get on with the change we need.”

This follows weeks of warnings from the Conservatives of a Labour “supermajority”, in a bid to prevent bleeding votes to Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Sunak kicked off the penultimate day of the election campaign with an early visit to an Ocado packing plant in Bedfordshire.

The Prime Minister also dropped in to the Beaconsfield service station, where he handed out McDonald’s breakfasts to members of the media.

It comes as a new poll showed the Tories have narrowed Labour’s lead in the election to 15 points.

Sunak visits Bedfordshire plant as penultimate day of campaign gets underway

07:30 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak has kicked off the penultimate day of the election campaign with an early visit to an Ocado packing plant in Bedfordshire.

The Prime Minister witnessed hundreds of washing machine-sized robots topped with blinking green lights scuttling along a grid of rails, picking up and sorting boxes of food items from above.

As he toured the warehouse, he also met with members of staff in their canteen for an early morning cup of tea, before picking up breakfasts for travelling media at a McDonald’s nearby.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gathers McDonald’s breakfasts at Beaconsfield services in Buckinghamshire (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Starmer asks for hefty majority as Tories plead 'no blank cheque' for Labour

07:26 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today’s political developments 48 hours away from polling day.

Sir Keir Starmer has said a big majority would be "better for the country", as the Tories continue to urge voters to proceed with caution and not hand Labour a "blank cheque".

But Rishi Sunak has repeated the warning that Labour could achieve a "supermajority", allowing the party to raise taxes.

In an interview with The Times, Sir Keir said he needed a "strong mandate" to reform the planning system and improve the economy.

Asked if he was saying the bigger a majority, the better, he told the newspaper: "Better for the country. Because it means we can roll up our sleeves and get on with the change we need."

It follows weeks of warnings from the Conservatives of a Labour "supermajority", in a bid to prevent bleeding votes to Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats.

But speaking at a campaign event in Leicestershire, Mr Sunak said: "Once you've given Labour a blank cheque, you won't be able to get it back.”