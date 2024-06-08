General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in Chingford and Woodford Green amid Faiza Shaheen row

Chingford and Woodford Green MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith plus two of his challengers: independent candidate Faiza Shaheen (centre) and Labour’s Shama Tatler (ES Composite)

Millions of voters across London will go to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard is looking at key battleground seats in the capital. Here we turn the spotlight on:

CHINGFORD AND WOODFORD GREEN

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order):

Chris Brody - Green

Sir Iain Duncan Smith - Conservatives

Josh Hadley - Liberal Democrats

Paul Luggeri - Reform UK

Faiza Shaheen - Independent

Shama Tatler - Labour

Summary: The old constituency of Chingford in North East London was the 1980s fiefdom of Norman Tebbit, a hardline Cabinet enforcer of Margaret Thatcher, and was also represented by Winston Churchill in a previous Commons incarnation.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith took over the seat from Mr Tebbit in 1992. But the current constituency has grown steadily more marginal over the past three elections, and it is now Labour who are planning to send the former Conservative leader on his bike in search of new work.

Brent councillor Shama Tatler was parachuted in as the Labour candidate after Faiza Shaheen was de-selected for liking a series of tweets that allegedly downplayed allegations of antisemitism, triggering outrage from the Left-wing academic and her allies.

Ms Shaheen, who came within 1,262 votes of toppling Sir Iain in 2019, quit Labour and announced she was running as an independent, banking on her local roots and anger at her treatment by the party.

Wards: Bridge, Chingford Green, Churchfields, Endlebury, Hale End and Highams Park, Hatch Lane, Larswood, Monkhams and Valley.

Chingford and Woodford Green constituency map (OpenStreetMap contributors/CARTO)

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency, here’s how you can check: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/constituency-results-last-general-election-b1159797.htmlBoundary changes impact: Nearly a fifth of the revamped Chingford and Woodford Green constituency is being absorbed from Ilford North, tilting it further towards Labour.

YouGov MRP poll prediction: Labour gain - but the YouGov poll was issued before Ms Shaheen’s announcement of a breakaway campaign.

Evening Standard view: Sir Iain, the self-styled “quiet man” of British politics, looked set to have his long Commons career silenced but Labour’s ructions may have left him an opening.

The Labour high command moved relatively early in the campaign against Ms Shaheen and will hope that voters overlook the infighting to back Ms Tatler.

But the academic’s independent bid could split the centre-left vote, and George Galloway’s Workers Party has withdrawn its Chingford candidate to endorse Ms Shaheen. However, she lacks the decades-long following enjoyed by her ally Jeremy Corbyn, who has also embarked on an independent campaign in Islington North.