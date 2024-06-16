General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in...East Ham?

Sir Stephen Timms who is set to be re-elected MP for East Ham (PA Media)

Millions of voters across London will go the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looks at key battleground seats in the capital. Here we turn the spotlight on:

EAST HAM

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Hillary Victoria Briffa - Liberal Democrats

Maria Higson - Conservatives

Daniel Charles Oxley - Reform UK

Rosie Pearce - Green Party

Sir Stephen Timms - Labour Party

Summary :

East Ham is Labour stronghold territory.

Sir Stephen Timms has represented the seat since it was created in 1997, winning it with 41,703 votes and a massive majority of 33,176 in 2019.

He served in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments including as Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

As chairman of the Commons work and pensions committee he has scrutinised recent governments on welfare, benefits and other issues.

Area: Wards in this constituency include Boleyn, East Ham Central, East Ham North, East Ham South, Green Street East, Little Ilford, Manor Park, Wall End

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

East Ham constituency map: Purple shaded area: current constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : Boundary changes have made this ultra safe Labour seat even safer. Labour won it with 76.3 per cent of the vote in 2019, with the Tories getting 15.6 per cent, and Lib Dems four per cent. Under the new boundaries it would have been 77.8 per cent Labour, 14.6 per cent Conservative and 3.6 per cent Lib Dem.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Labour hold

Evening Standard view: About as safe a seat as you get for Labour