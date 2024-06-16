General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in...Walthamstow?

Stella Creasy who is set to be re-elected MP for Walthamstow (PA Archive)

Millions of voters across London will go the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looks at key battleground seats in the capital. Here we turn the spotlight on:

WALTHAMSTOW

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Stella Creasy - Labour

Sanjana Madan Mohan Karnani - Conservatives

Martin Lonergan - Reform UK

Rosalinda Ayo Rowlands - Green Party

Rebecca Taylor - Liberal Democrats

Summary : Since its creation in 1974, this seat has been Labour apart from five years between 1987 and 1992.

It was won by Stella Creasy in 2010, and she retained it in 2019 with a huge majority of 30,862.

Ms Creasy has been a consumer champion including on payday loans.

As the Labour leadership has at times shied away from highlighting the negative impact of Brexit on Britain, Ms Creasy has spoken out on how it has affected people’s everyday lives.

She took her son, aged three months, into the Commons chamber in 2021, sparking a fresh debate about family-friendly practices in Parliament, and a review into them.

Area: Wards in the constituency include Chapel End, High Street, Higham Hill, Hoe Street, Lea Bridge, Markhouse, William Morris and Wood Street.

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Walthamstow constituency map: Purple shaded area: current constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : Boundary changes have not changed the political make-up of this constituency.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Labour hold

Evening Standard view: So solid Labour that the result is not in doubt