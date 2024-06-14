General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in… Chipping Barnet?

Millions of voters across London will go to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard is looking at key battleground seats in the capital. Here we turn the spotlight on:

CHIPPING BARNET

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order):

Mark Durrant - Liberal Democrats

David Farbey - Green

Hamish Haddow - Reform UK

Dan Tomlinson - Labour

Theresa Villiers - Conservatives

Summary: Leafy, wealthy and true blue ever since its creation in 1974, the Chipping Barnet constituency has been represented by Theresa Villiers for two decades. The former environment secretary is standing again, and faces her toughest fight yet.

The seat resisted Tony Blair’s New Labour wave in 1997, albeit by only 1,035 votes, while Ms Villiers’ margin of victory was a slender 1,212 last time in 2019.

Wards: Barnet Vale, Brunswick Park, East Barnet, Friern Barnet, High Barnet, Southgate, Totteridge & Woodside, Underhill, Whetstone and Woodhouse.

Constituency map of Chipping Barnet (purple shading shows old constituency before boundary changes) (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Boundary changes impact: The seat is absorbing just under 12% of adjoining Hendon and a small portion of Finchley and Golders Green. Both areas voted Conservative in 2019 but are tipped to surf the projected Labour wave this time.

YouGov MRP poll prediction: Labour projected to take 50% of the vote and gain the seat from the Conservatives.

Evening Standard view: Ms Villiers’ took over Chipping Barnet in 2005. Before that it was held by Sir Sydney Chapman for 26 years, and before that by Tory grandee Reginald Maudling. That history is set to be swept aside on July 4 with Dan Tomlinson, a former Treasury economist, taking it over for Labour.