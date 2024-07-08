General Election 2024 London seats: Who is my MP in...Ilford South?

Jas Athwal (right), Labour’s candidate for Ilford South, with Wes Streeting and Sadiq Khan

Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:

ILFORD SOUTH

WINNER: JAS ATHWAL

Top five candidates (in alphabetical order) :

Jas Athwal - Labour Party (16,537)

Raj Forhad - Reform UK (2,329)

Sayeed Syduzzaman - Conservatives (6,142)

Syed Siddiqi - Green Party (3,437)

Noor Begum - Independent (9,643)

Area: Wards in the constituency include Chadwell Heath, Chadwell, Clementswood, Goodmayes, Ilford Town, Loxford, Mayfield, Newbury and Seven Kings.

Ilford South constituency map. Purple shaded area: Current constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

I'm not sure if I'm in this constituency: Here's how you can check

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : Boundary changes have not significantly changed the political make-up of this constituency.

