General Election 2024 London seats: Who is my MP in...Ilford South?
Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:
ILFORD SOUTH
WINNER: JAS ATHWAL
Top five candidates (in alphabetical order):
Jas Athwal - Labour Party (16,537)
Raj Forhad - Reform UK (2,329)
Sayeed Syduzzaman - Conservatives (6,142)
Syed Siddiqi - Green Party (3,437)
Noor Begum - Independent (9,643)
Area: Wards in the constituency include Chadwell Heath, Chadwell, Clementswood, Goodmayes, Ilford Town, Loxford, Mayfield, Newbury and Seven Kings.
I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check
Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis): Boundary changes have not significantly changed the political make-up of this constituency.
Click below to see more key seats across London: