General Election 2024 London seats: Who is my MP in...Barking after Margaret Hodge?
Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:
WINNER: NESIL CALISKAN
Top five candidates (in alphabetical order):
Julie Redmond - Conservatives (4,294 votes)
Simon Ronald Anthony - Green Party (4,988 votes)
Nesil Caliskan - Labour Party (16,227 votes)
Charley Hasted - Liberal Democrats (1,015 votes)
Clive Peacock - Reform UK (5,173 votes)
Area: Wards in the constituency include Abbey, Alibon, Becontree, Eastbury, Gascoigne, Goresbrook, Longbridge, Mayesbrook, Parsloes and Thames
I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check
Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis): Boundary changes have not significantly changed the political make-up of this constituency.