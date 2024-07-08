General Election 2024 London seats: Who is my MP in...Barking after Margaret Hodge?

Dame Margaret Hodge who has stood down as MP for Barking (PA Archive)

Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:

BARKING

WINNER: NESIL CALISKAN

Top five candidates (in alphabetical order) :

Julie Redmond - Conservatives (4,294 votes)

Simon Ronald Anthony - Green Party (4,988 votes)

Nesil Caliskan - Labour Party (16,227 votes)

Charley Hasted - Liberal Democrats (1,015 votes)

Clive Peacock - Reform UK (5,173 votes)

Area: Wards in the constituency include Abbey, Alibon, Becontree, Eastbury, Gascoigne, Goresbrook, Longbridge, Mayesbrook, Parsloes and Thames

Barking constituency map. Purple shaded area: Current constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)