General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in... Enfield North

Feryal Clark, who is standing again to be MP for Enfield North (PA)

Millions of voters across London will go to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard is looking at key battleground and other seats in the capital, and has published an interactive map.

Here we turn the spotlight on:

ENFIELD NORTH

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order):

Stephen Bird - Reform UK

Isobel Whittaker - Greens

Feryal Clark - Labour

Guy Russo - Liberal Democrats

Chris Dey - Conservatives

Summary: Greater London’s most northerly constituency, Enfield North abuts the M25 and runs from leafy Green Belt areas to others of light industry and deprived social housing in the Lea Valley.

It was represented in the last Parliament by Feryal Clark, who became Labour’s first MP of Kurdish heritage in 2019 and is running again. She has been serving as shadow minister for crime reduction.

Wards: Brimsdown; Bullsmoor; Carterhatch; Enfield Lock; Ponders End; Ridgeway; Southbury; Town; Whitewebbs.

Constituency map of Enfield North (Google Maps)

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Boundary changes impact: Enfield North has taken on part of Edmonton to the south and its demographics are seen as leaning marginally more rightward as a result.

YouGov MRP poll prediction: Labour hold.

Evening Standard view: The boundary change could have tipped Enfield North back towards marginal territory in normal times. But given the anticipated Labour landslide, this safe seat will get safer still for Feryal Clark.