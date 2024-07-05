General Election 2024 London seats: Who is my MP...in Lewisham West & East Dulwich?
Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:
LEWISHAM WEST & EAST DULWICH
WINNER: ELLIE REEVES
Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order):
Callum Fowler - Green Party
Josh Matthews - Liberal Democrat
Marian Lynn Newton - Reform UK
Christine Wallace - Conservatives
Area: Wards in the constituency include: Crofton Park, Forest Hill, Perry Vale, Sydenham, Dulwich Hill, Goose Green and Peckham Rye
I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check
Boundary changes impact: Boundary changes have marginally increased the predicted Labour vote by 4 to 5 per cent
