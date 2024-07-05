General Election 2024 London seats: Who is my MP...in Lewisham West & East Dulwich?

Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:

LEWISHAM WEST & EAST DULWICH

WINNER: ELLIE REEVES

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Callum Fowler - Green Party

Josh Matthews - Liberal Democrat

Marian Lynn Newton - Reform UK

Ellie Reeves - Labour

Christine Wallace - Conservatives

Area: Wards in the constituency include: Crofton Park, Forest Hill, Perry Vale, Sydenham, Dulwich Hill, Goose Green and Peckham Rye

Lewisham West and East Dulwich constituency map (Commons Library)

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Boundary changes impact: Boundary changes have marginally increased the predicted Labour vote by 4 to 5 per cent

