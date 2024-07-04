General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in… Tottenham?

David Lammy pictured during an interview with the Evening Standard in October 2023 (Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd)

Millions of voters across London are going to the polls to elect the new Government. The Standard is looking at key seats in the capital. Here we turn the spotlight on:

TOTTENHAM

Estimated declaration time 4am

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order):

David Craig - Green

Roger Gravett - Reform UK

David Lammy - Labour

Hari Prabu - Liberal Democrats

Attic Rahman - Conservative

Summary: Held for 24 years by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, Tottenham is one of Britain’s most multicultural constituencies, and has been solid Labour territory since its creation in 1950.

It blazed a trail in 1987 by sending Bernie Grant to the Commons in the first wave of black British MPs of the 20th century (the others were Diane Abbott and Paul Boateng).

The socialist pioneer’s death in 2000 prompted a by-election which was won by Mr Lammy, then aged 27 and an up-and-coming barrister who was the first black Briton to attend Harvard Law School.

The construction of a space-age new football stadium by Tottenham Hotspur was meant to anchor regeneration of the impoverished surrounding area in Northumberland Park, although that’s been slow to start.

Wards: Brownswood; Bruce Castle; Hermitage and Gardens; Northumberland Park; St. Ann’s; Seven Sisters; South Tottenham; Tottenham Central; Tottenham Hale; West Green; Woodberry Down.

Constituency map of Tottenham (purple shading shows old constituency before boundary changes) (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Boundary changes impact: The constituency is gaining segments from two neighbours - Hornsey and Friern Barnet, and Southgate and Wood Green - and losing a sliver, without any major impact on its voting mix.

YouGov MRP poll prediction: Labour hold.

Evening Standard view: With a 2019 majority of 30,175 and a rising profile on the world stage, Mr Lammy is a shoo-in for re-election. But he does face protest votes over Gaza led by the Green and independent candidates, who are out to embarrass the shadow foreign secretary.

