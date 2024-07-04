General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in...Queen's Park and Maida Vale?

Labour’s Georgia Gould being challenged by Conservative Samia Hersi to be MP for Queen’s Park and Maida Vale (ES Composite)

Millions of voters across London are going to the polls to elect the new Government. The Standard looks at key battleground and other seats in the capital, and has published an interactive map. Here we turn the spotlight on:

QUEEN’S PARK AND MAIDA VALE

Estimated declaration time 3.30am

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Helen Baxter - Liberal Democrats

Angela Michelle Carter-Begbie - Reform UK

Georgia Gould - Labour Party

Samia Hersi - Conservatives

Vivien Lichtenstein - Green Party

Summary :

This new constituency takes in most of the former seat of Westminster North and chunks of the previous constituencies of Brent Central (now Brent East) and Hampstead and Kilburn (now Hampstead and Highgate).

The Tories sought at many elections to win Westminster North, a very divided constituency with huge pockets of wealth close to deprived communities.

Westminster North was created in 1983 and held by the Conservatives until 1997, when the constituency was expanded westwards to take in more Labour-voting areas of north Kensington, and being renamed Regent’s Park and Kensington North.

In Tony Blair’s first landslide in 1997 the seat was won by Karen Buck who has represented the area for Labour up until now, including after it was renamed back to Westminster North in 2010, despite the Tories pouring resources in at times to oust her.

Ms Buck, who was briefly aviation minister but stood down, was known locally for her constituency work on issues including housing problems, poverty, and families being displaced out of central London.

She won in 2019, with a majority of 10,759.

Area: The constituency includes six Westminster wards including Church Street, Harrow Road, Little Venice, Maida Vale, Queen’s Park and Westbourne, and three from Brent; Harlesden & Kensal Green, Kilburn, and Queens Park

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Queen’s Park and Maida Vale constituency map. Purple shaded area: Current constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : The new seat of Queen’s Park and Maida Vale is a safer Labour constituency than the old Westminster North. Labour won the latter in 2019 with 54.2 per cent of the vote, 29.1 per cent for the Tories, and 13 per cent for the Lib Dems. The new constituency would have been 61.9 per cent Labour, 19.8 per cent Conservative, and 13.9 per cent Lib Dem.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Labour hold

Evening Standard view: The Tories never managed to unseat Karen Buck in Westminster North. They look like having even less chance of beating Labour in this new constituency.

Click below to see more key seats across London:

