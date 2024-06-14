General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in…Finchley and Golders Green?

Labour’s Sarah Sackman who is taking on Conservative Alex Deane to be the next MP for Finchley and Golders Green (ES Composite)

Millions of voters across London will go the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looks at key battleground seats in the capital. Here we turn the spotlight on:

FINCHLEY AND GOLDERS GREEN

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order):

Alex Deane - Conservatives

Sarah Hoyle - Liberal Democrats

Timothy McGeever - Reform UK

Steve Parsons - Green

Sarah Sackman - Labour

Summary : Margaret Thatcher’s suburban seat of Finchley took on new boundaries and returned a Labour MP in Tony Blair’s landslide of 1997, but was regained by Mike Freer for the Tories in 2010.

At the last election in 2019, the constituency with Britain’s largest Jewish population (21%) pushed Labour into third place, behind the Lib Dems, at the height of the Jeremy Corbyn antisemitism controversy.

Mr Freer said he was stepping down at this election after being deluged with threats linked to the war in Gaza and after his constituency office was targeted in an arson attack.

The Tories have put up City consultant and TV commentator Alex Deane, but Labour are now back in contention under Sarah Sackman, a Jewish barrister who was born in the constituency.

Wards: Childs Hill, Cricklewood, East Finchley, Finchley Church End, Garden Suburb, Golders Green, West Finchley and Woodhouse.

Boundary changes impact: The constituency gained Woodhouse ward from neighbouring Chipping Barnet, tilting it slightly more towards Labour.

YouGov MRP poll prediction: Labour gain from Conservatives

Evening Standard view: The result in Finchley and Golders Green will be emblematic of how far Labour has come under Sir Keir Starmer in drawing a line under the antisemitism rows that made the party toxic for so many Jewish people under Jeremy Corbyn.

More than anywhere else, a win here would enable Sir Keir to claim vindication for arguing that under his leadership, “Labour has changed”. Add in the headwinds facing the Tories nationally and Mrs Thatcher’s old stomping ground looks ripe for the taking again.