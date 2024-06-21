General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in...Dagenham and Rainham?

Millions of voters across London will go to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government.

The Standard looks at key battleground and other seats in the capital, and has published an interactive map. Here we turn the spotlight on: DAGENHAM AND RAINHAM

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Kim Arrowsmith - Green Party

Francesca Rose Flack - Liberal Democrats

Kevin Godfrey - Reform UK

Sam Holland - Conservatives

Margaret Mullane - Labour

Summary :

At the 2019 general election veteran Labour MP Jon Cruddas narrowly held on to this seat, which straddles the Barking and Dagenham and Havering borough boundary.

He won by just 293 votes over the Conservative candidate - then Havering council leader Damian White.

Over a more than two-decade-long political career, Mr Cruddas saw boundary changes turn his seat from a safe Labour stronghold to a marginal and fought off a challenge from the BNP.

He announced his retirement last year and his office manager, and Dagenham councillor, Margaret Mullane was chosen as his successor.

The Tories have also chosen a Dagenham local in the form of Sam Holland - the son of a family of Ford Factory workers.

Dagenham and Rainham Constituency map (Commons Library)

Area: Wards in the constituency include: Eastbrook, Heath, River, Valence, Village, Whalebone, Elm Park, Hacton, Rainham and Wennington and South Hornchurch

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Boundary changes impact: Boundary changes do not change the political make up of the constituency.

YouGov MRP poll prediction: Labour hold

Evening Standard view: On paper Dagenham and Rainham is a marginal seat but with the Tories dreadful national polling and Reform likely to swallow up some of their vote Labour are almost certain to hold on to this east London seat.