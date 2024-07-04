General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in....Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner?

Conservative David Simmonds being challenged by Labour’s Tony Gill to be the next MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner (ES Composite)

Millions of voters across London are going to the polls to elect the new Government. The Standard is looking at key battleground seats in the capital. Here we turn the spotlight on:

RUISLIP, NORTHWOOD AND PINNER

Estimated declaration time 3.45am

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order):

Jonathan Michael Banks - Liberal Democrats

Tony Gill - Labour Party

Jess Lee - Green Party

Ian Price - Reform UK

David Simmonds - Conservatives

Summary : This constituency evolved from the seat of Ruislip-Northwood which was solid Tory since its creation more than 70 years ago.

The affluent constituency, with average house prices just under £600,000 last year, had seen the Labour and Liberal Democrats gradually gaining ground over recent years.

But One Nation Tory David Simmonds then won it comfortably in 2019 with a majority of 16,394.

The seat of Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner was created in 2010 and won for three elections by Nick Hurd, the son of former Foreign Secretary Lord Hurd.

It looks a safer Tory seat than Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Area: This constituency includes three Harrow wards of Hatch End, Pinner, and Pinner South, and five in Hillingdon, Eastcote, Harefield Village, Northwood, Northwood Hills and Ruislip

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Ruislip, Pinner and Northwood constituency map: Purple shaded area old constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : Boundary changes have made this very marginally more of a Labour seat. In 2019, the Conservatives gained 55.6 per cent of the vote, Labour 24.6 per cent, and the Lib Dems 15.1 per cent. The new boundaries would have made it 55.3 per cent Tory, 25.1 per cent Labour and 15.2 per cent Lib Dem.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Labour gain from Tories

Evening Standard view: If the Conservatives lose this previously stronghold seat to Labour they will be in dire trouble so it looks a long shot for Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

