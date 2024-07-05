General Election 2024 London seats: Who is my MP in...Brentford and Isleworth?

Labour’s Ruth Cadbury has been elected as MP for Brentford and Isleworth (Candidates)

Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:

BRENTFORD AND ISLEWORTH

WINNER: RUTH CADBURY

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Laura Blumenthal - Conservatives (10,183 votes)

Ruth Cadbury - Labour Party (20,007 votes)

David Kerr - Reform UK (3,940 votes)

Kuldev Singh Sehra - Liberal Democrats (3,863 votes)

Freya Summersgill - Green Party (4,029 votes)

Area: This constituency includes ten Hounslow wards of Brentford East, Brentford West, Heston East, Hounslow Central, Hounslow East, Hounslow Heath, Hounslow South, Isleworth, Osterley & Spring Grove, Syon & Brentford Lock, as well as Whitton in Richmond borough.

Brentford and Isleworth constituency map. Purple shaded area: Current constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : Boundary changes have cut the Tory vote in this constituency. Labour won it in 2019 with 50.2 per cent of the vote, with the Conservatives on 32.2 per cent, and Lib Dems 12.5 per cent. Under the new boundaries the Labour vote would not have changed but the Tories would have been down to 28.3 per cent, with the Lib Dems rising to 16.3 per cent.

