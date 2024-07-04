General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in...Tooting?

Millions of voters across London are going to the polls to elect the new Government.

TOOTING

Estimated declaration time 1.30am

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Rosena Allin-Khan - Labour Party

Ethan Kane Foster Brooks - Conservatives

Nick Humberstone - Green Party

Andrew Price - Reform UK

Judith Trounson - Liberal Democrats

Summary :

Tooting has remained Labour since its creation in 1974.

Rosena Allin-Khan succeeded Sadiq Khan in this seat in south west London on June 16, 2016, after he became Mayor of London. Just days later Britain voted narrowly to quit the EU.

She won at the 2019 general election with a majority of 14,307.

Ms Allin-Khan, who served as shadow minister for mental health, is a doctor who still does shifts in A&E and has worked overseas as a humanitarian doctor in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

She has campaigned for more mental health support from the Government, particularly given the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Area: Wards in the constituency include Bedford, Earlsfield, Furzedown, Graveney, Nightingale, Tooting, and Wandsworth Common

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Tooting constituency map. Purple shaded area: Current constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : Boundary changes have not changed the political make-up of this constituency.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Labour hold

Evening Standard view: Few MPs have such a good understanding of the NHS and it would be a waste for Ms Allin-Khan to remain on the backbenches if she and both Labour win as expected.

