General Election 2024 London seats: Who is my MP in… Ilford North?
Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:
ILFORD NORTH
WINNER: WES STREETING
Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order):
Rachel Collinson - Green
Fraser Coppin - Liberal Democrat
Leanne Mohamad - Independent
Kaz Rizvi - Conservative
Wes Streeting - Labour
Alex Wilson - Reform UK
Wards: Aldborough; Barkingside; Clayhall; Cranbrook; Fairlop; Fullwell; Hainault; Valentines.
I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check
Boundary changes impact: Ilford North exchanged all or part of five wards with three neighbouring constituencies. It leans more safely Labour as a result.
