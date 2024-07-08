General Election 2024 London seats: Who is my MP in… Ilford North?

Shadow health secretary and the previous MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting (PA Wire)

Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:

ILFORD NORTH

WINNER: WES STREETING

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order):

Rachel Collinson - Green

Fraser Coppin - Liberal Democrat

Leanne Mohamad - Independent

Kaz Rizvi - Conservative

Wes Streeting - Labour

Alex Wilson - Reform UK

Wards: Aldborough; Barkingside; Clayhall; Cranbrook; Fairlop; Fullwell; Hainault; Valentines.

Constituency map of Ilford North (purple shading shows old constituency before boundary changes) (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Boundary changes impact: Ilford North exchanged all or part of five wards with three neighbouring constituencies. It leans more safely Labour as a result.

