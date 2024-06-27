General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in...Hammersmith and Chiswick?

Labour’s Andy Slaughter who is being challenged by Conservative Andrew Dismore to be the MP for Hammersmith and Chiswick (ES Composite)

Millions of voters across London will go the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looks at key battleground and other seats in the capital, and has published an interactive map. Here we turn the spotlight on:

HAMMERSMITH AND CHISWICK

Estimated declaration time 3am

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Andrew Dinsmore - Conservatives

Louise Margaret Petano-Heathcote - Reform UK

Eraj Rostaqi - Liberal Democrats

Naranee Ruthra-Rajan - Green Party

Andy Slaughter - Labour Party

Summary : This new constituency, which seems to have fallen from the vertical to the horizontal, is mainly made up of the former constituency of Hammersmith, with a chunk of the Brentford and Isleworth constituency.

The constituency of Hammersmith is a comeback kid, having had incarnations between 1885 and 1918, 1983 and 1997 when the MP was Labour’s Clive Soley, and 2010 to now when Labour’s Andy Slaughter represented the area, having previously been elected MP for Ealing Acton and Shepherd’s Bush.

Mr Slaughter won Hammersmith in 2019, with a majority of 17,847.

Area: This constituency includes ten Hammersmith and Fulham wards which are Addison, Avonmore, Brook Green, Coningham, Grove, Hammersmith Broadway, Ravenscourt, Shepherd’s Bush Green, Wendell Park and White City, and three in Hounslow; Chiswick Gunnersbury, Chiswick Homefields and Chiswick Riverside

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Hammersmith and Chiswick constituency map. Purple shaded area: Current constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : Boundary changes have made this a less safe seat for Labour than Hammersmith but the Tories still don’t look like a serious threat. Labour won Hammersmith in 2019 with 57.9 per cent of the vote, with the Conservatives on 23.5 per cent, and Lib Dems 13.4 per cent. Under the new boundaries it would have been 50.8 per cent Labour, 30.5 per cent Tory and 13.9 per cent Lib Dem.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Labour hold

Evening Standard view: Big boundary changes but no big change expected in the outcome on election night.