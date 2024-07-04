General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in… Stratford and Bow

Millions of voters across London are going to the polls to elect the new Government. The Standard is looking at key battleground and other seats in the capital, and has published an interactive map.

Here we turn the spotlight on:

STRATFORD AND BOW

Estimated declaration time 5.30am

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order):

Kane Blackwell - Conservatives

Jeff Evans - Reform UK

Joe Hudson-Small - Green PartyUma Kumaran - LabourJaney Little - Liberal Democrat

Summary: An entirely new seat, Stratford and Bow was carved out of defunct constituencies in Newham and Tower Hamlets. It contains the Olympic Park from the 2012 Games, and, on paper at least, is staunchly Labour.

But the war in Gaza represents a wild card.

Stratford and Bow has a sizeable Bangladeshi community, and the Workers Party along with four independent candidates are seeking to exploit voter anger against Israel and Sir Keir Starmer’s party over the war.

Wards: Bow East; Bow West; Bromley North; Forest Gate North; Forest Gate South; Green Street West; Stratford and New Town.

Constituency map of Stratford and Bow (Google Maps)

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Boundary changes impact: Like its predecessor areas, the new constituency is deepest red, according to analysis for Sky News by Professor Michael Thrasher, with Labour’s vote share projected at 70.4%.

YouGov MRP poll prediction: Labour hold.

Evening Standard view: Uma Kumaran, an East London native whose parents fled civil war in Sri Lanka, was an adviser to Mayor Sadiq Khan and should win handily in the new constituency.

But as in adjoining constituencies, the war in Gaza has made for a toxic campaign.

Click below to see more key seats across London: