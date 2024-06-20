General Election London 2024 seats: Who will be my MP in...Leyton and Wanstead?

Millions of voters across London will go to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looks at key battleground and other seats in the capital, and has published an interactive map. Here we turn the spotlight on:

LEYTON AND WANSTEAD

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Calvin Bailey - Labour Party

Tara Copeland - Liberal Democrats

Gloria Croxall - Conservatives

Charlotte Lafferty - Green Party

David Kenton Sandground - Reform UK

Summary :

The Tories have sought to attack Labour on defence but the latter’s candidate in this seat, Calvin Bailey, has served as an RAF commanding officer.

He is set to succeed John Cryer, who was chairman of the Labour Parliamentary Party for many years, and is now standing down.

This north east London constituency has gone Labour since its creation in 1997.

Mr Cryer won in 2010 with a majority of 6,416 and he had increased it to 20,808 in 2019.

He was an MP more in touch with many voters than some of his more aloof parliamentary colleagues, representing a seat with deprived communities around Leyton and some better off neighbourhoods in the Wanstead area.

Area: This constituency includes six Waltham Forest wards of Cann Hall, Cathall, Forest, Grove Green, Leyton and Leytonstone, and three from Redbridge including South Woodford, Wanstead Park and Wanstead Village.

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Map of Leyton and Wanstead constituency (Google Maps)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : Boundary changes have made this constituency marginal less Labour leaning. The party won it in 2019 with a majority of 64.7 per cent, with the Tories on 18 per cent and Lib Dems 10.5 per cent. Under the new boundaries it would have been 63.1 per cent Labour, 19.9 per cent Conservative and 10.7 per cent Lib Dem.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Labour hold

Evening Standard view: Labour didn’t need to parachute a candidate into this stronghold seat but former RAF commanding officer Calvin Bailey will shore up the party’s defence credentials.