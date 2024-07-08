General Election London 2024 seats: Who is my MP in...Croydon West?

Labour’s Sarah Jones is being challenged by Conservative Simon Fox to be the MP for Croydon West (ES Composite)

Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:

CROYDON WEST

WINNER: SARAH JONES

Top five candidates (in alphabetical order) :

Simon Fox - Conservatives (6,386 votes)

Jahir Hussain - Liberal Democrats (3,667 votes)

Sarah Jones - Labour (20,612 votes)

Vinayak Malhotra - Reform UK (2,148 votes)

Ria Patel - Green Party (3,851 votes)

Area : This constituency includes the wards of Bensham Manor, Broad Green, Fairfield, Selhurst, South Norwood, Waddon, West Thornton, and Woodside (part of).

Map of the new constituency of Croydon West (Google Maps)

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check