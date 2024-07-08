General Election London 2024 seats: Who is my MP in...Croydon West?
Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:
CROYDON WEST
WINNER: SARAH JONES
Top five candidates (in alphabetical order):
Simon Fox - Conservatives (6,386 votes)
Jahir Hussain - Liberal Democrats (3,667 votes)
Sarah Jones - Labour (20,612 votes)
Vinayak Malhotra - Reform UK (2,148 votes)
Ria Patel - Green Party (3,851 votes)
Area: This constituency includes the wards of Bensham Manor, Broad Green, Fairfield, Selhurst, South Norwood, Waddon, West Thornton, and Woodside (part of).
I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check
Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis): Sarah Jones won Croydon Central by 50.2 per cent of the vote in 2019, with the Tories getting 39.2 per cent and Lib Dems 6.5 per cent. In the new seat of Croydon West the result would have been 66.7 per cent Labour, 21.5 per cent Conservative and seven per cent Lib Dem.