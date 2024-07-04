General Election London 2024 seats: Who will be my MP in...Streatham and Croydon North?

Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed who is seeking to be elected MP for the new constituency of Streatham and Croydon North (PA Archive)

Millions of voters across London are going to the polls to elect the new Government. The Standard looks at key battleground and other seats in the capital, and has published an interactive map. Here we turn the spotlight on:

STREATHAM AND CROYDON NORTH

Estimated declaration time 4.15am

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Scott Ainslie - Green Party

Claire Bonham - Liberal Democrats

Anthony Boutall - Conservatives

Steve Reed - Labour

Philip Watson - Reform UK

Summary :

You have to go back to 1885 to when these two areas of south London were merged together to form a constituency.

The shake-up of boundaries in this part of the capital left Labour facing some decisions to make.

Steve Reed, who represented Croydon North, became the candidate for this constituency, while Bell Ribeiro-Addy, who was Streatham MP, is seeking to be elected MP for the new constituency of Clapham and Brixton Hill.

Mr Reed, a former leader of Lambeth council, was moved from shadow justice to shadow environment in a reshuffle last September, just as sewage and other environmental issues were soaring up the political agenda.

Area: This constituency includes four Croydon wards including Crystal Palace & Upper Norwood, Norbury & Pollards Hill, Norbury Park and Thornton Heath, as well as four from Lambeth which are St. Leonard’s, Streatham Hill, Streatham South and Streatham Wells.

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

The new constituency of Streatham and Croydon North (Google Maps)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : Boundary changes have made this seat safer for Labour than the old seat of Streatham. The party won the latter in 2019 with 54.8 per cent of the vote, with the Lib Dems on 23.5 per cent and Tories 16 per cent. The new seat would have been 57.9 per cent Labour, 18.8 per cent Conservative and 17.6 per cent Lib Dem.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Labour hold

Evening Standard view: The Streatham constituency has gone south but the Labour vote in this new seat appears to have gone up.

