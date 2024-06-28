General Election London: When will we know the result in my constituency as night of drama unfolds?

London will be gripped by election fever from the early hours of July 5 after millions of people have gone to the polls the day before.

Political drama will unfold across the capital as the results roll in.

The exact timings of declarations for each of the 75 constituencies across the city are always fluid but below are estimated times compiled by the PA news agency.

The Evening Standard has also compiled an interactive map for people to learn more about each constituency, including the candidates for the main five parties, impact of boundary changes, predictions of the outcome, and a few details about the particular seat.

LONDON’S ELECTION TIMELINE

1.30am: The first declaration action is expected in south west London, in Putney and Tooting, but these look both like easy Labour wins.

2am: Labour should notch up to more wins in Lewisham East, and Lewisham West & East Dulwich

2.30am: Time to put the kettle on still as Battersea, and Lewisham North should both be won comfortably by Labour.

3am: Now the drama starts.

All eyes on Islington North, Chelsea and Fulham, and Chingford and Woodford Green, and keep a watch out for Romford.

If Jeremy Corbyn wins in Islington North, standing as an independent, it will be a huge blow to Labour and Sir Keir Starmer.

It looks like it could be tantalising close, with one poll suggesting the ex-Labour leader is near to pulling off a shock win.

In Chelsea and Fulham, London minister Greg Hands will be seeking to hold onto this seat.

If he fails to do so it could spell the Tories ending up with zero MPs in Inner London, which has never happened before.

Go east to Chingford and Woodford Green and there former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith has been fighting to stop Labour seizing this seat.

Sir Keir’s party look set to win but then ditched its candidate Faiza Shaheen in a row over social media posts and she is standing as an independent.

As for Romford, if the Tories lose there, with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK eating into their vote, it may be the start of a catastrophic night for the party in the capital.Brent East, Brent West, Edmonton & Winchmore Hill, Enfield North, Hammersmith & Chiswick, Islington South & Finsbury, Leyton & Wanstead, Mitcham & Morden, Southgate & Wood Green, and Walthamstow all look distinctly Red.

3.15am: No surprises expected so don’t worry if you have nodded off.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey due to romp home in Kingston & Surbiton.

John McDonnell is set to win in Hayes & Harlington and remain the standard bearer for the Left in Labour, with the party also due to win in Eltham & Chislehurst, as well as Erith & Thamesmead.

3.30am: The King may have wanted to set his alarm for this time to discover whether Buckingham Palace will be in a Labour constituency for the first time, if Cities of London & Westminster goes Red.

The Tories may be nervous about holding Harrow East and possibly even Old Bexley & Sidcup, and Bexleyheath & Crayford.The Labour vote in Bethnal Green & Stepney could be hit by the party’s stance on Gaza but it should still win.

There should be no nerves for Labour over Ealing Central & Acton, Ealing North, Ealing Southall, Queen’s Park & Maida Vale, and also probably Harrow West.

3.45am: Lib Dem nirvana or tragedy time.

Sir Ed’s party will learn if they have won their three target seats in south west London of Wimbledon, Carshalton & Wallington, and Sutton & Cheam.

The Tories should hold Ruislip, Northwood & Pinner and if not it’s almost game over for them in the capital.

4am: It’s new Foreign Secretary time (well almost - if polls correct).

David Lammy, currently shadow Foreign Secretary, is set to win in Tottenham.

Reform may make advances in Hornchurch & Upminster, and Dagenham & Rainham, but the two seats are expected to be held by the Conservatives and Labour respectively.Barking, Beckenham & Penge, Bermondsey & Old Southwark, Greenwich & Woolwich, Hornsey & Friern Barnet, and Peckham all heading Red.

The Lib Dems should hold Richmond Park and Twickenham.

4.15am: Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer time (almost - if polls are not the worst ever in history).

The Labour leader is set to win in Holborn & St Pancras and if the polls are anywhere near right will be entering No10 pretty pronto.

A rematch from the by-election in Uxbridge & South Ruislip, between Steve Tuckwell and Danny Beales, worth watching.Clapham & Brixton Hill, Dulwich & West Norwood, Feltham & Heston, Streatham & Croydon North, Vauxhall & Camberwell Green set to join the Red tide.

4.30am: Champagne corks will be popping in Hampstead & Highgate.

Labour is set to win in this seat, renowned for its “Champagne Socialists”.

But the fizz may go out of the Tory bubbly in Kensington & Bayswater if the Conservatives lose here.Brentford & Isleworth. and Poplar & Limehouse both look Labour.

5am: Diane O’clock.

Labour veteran Diane Abbott is set to win in Hackney North & Stoke Newington, having overcome attempts by Labour chiefs to bar her from standing for the party.

The Tories are really, really not expected to lose in Orpington and they should win the new seat of Bromley & Biggin Hill but....

Hackney South & Shoreditch, the lesser known of the two Hackney seats, solid Labour.

5.30am: All eyes on Thatcher’s old constituency.

Three seats in north London being heavily targeted by Labour are due to declare including Finchley & Golders Green, the area Margaret Thatcher used to represent, as well as Chipping Barnet, and Hendon.

They could weigh the Labour vote in East Ham, and the party is also set to win in West Ham & Beckton, as well as Stratford & Bow.

6am: Head south.

Policing minister Chris Philp will be hoping not to be given his marching orders in Croydon South, with Labour set to win in Croydon East, and Croydon West.

6.30am: If still awake, almost over.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting is set to win in Ilford North, but the Labour vote may be hit by the party’s stance on Gaza, and it should hold Ilford South.

Declaration times for each London seat - click on the constituency name for a profile of each of the 75 seats:

(in alphabetical order)