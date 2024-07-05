General Election London results: Every constituency declaration as they come in

Labour look set for a landslide election win after an Ipsos exit poll has predicted more than 400 seats for Keir Starmer in the Commons.

The party, which already has a significant majority in London, is expected to claw even more seats from the Conservatives in the capital, with key figures in the party including Greg Hands and Chris Philp - although Sir Iain Duncan Smith managed to hold on to Chingford and Woodford Green.

But Labour is also being given a run for its money by ex-party members standing as independents, including Jeremy Corbyn and Emma Dent Coad.

The Standard will be keeping this page updated throughout the general election vote count with the latest constituency results as they come in. Follow along here as the night unfolds.

2.15am: Battersea held by Labour with 22,983 votes. Victory for Marsha de Cordova

2.30am: Putney held by Labour with 20,952 votes. Victory for Fleur Anderson

2:45am: Kingston & Surbiton held by Lib Dems with 25,870 votes. Victory for Sir Ed Davey

2:45am: Ealing Central & Acton held by Labour

2:45am: Leyton & Wanstead held by Labour with 20,775. Victory for Calvin Bailey

2:55am: Tooting held by Labour

3am: Lewisham East held by Labour

3am: Holborn and St Pancras held by Labour with 18,884. Victory for Sir Keir Starmer

3am: Walthamstow held by Labour. Victory for Stella Creasy

3:15am: Bermondsey & Old Southwark held by Labour

3:15am: Chingford and Woodford Green held by Conservatives. Victory for Iain Duncan Smith

3:15am: Ealing Southall held by Labour

3:15am: Enfield North held by Labour

3:20am: Brent West held by Labour

3:25am: Islington North won by Jeremy Corbyn (independent)

3:35am: Hampstead and Highgate held by Labour

3:45am: Mitcham and Morden held by Labour

3:50am: Peckham held by Labour

3:50am: Feltham and Heston held by Labour

4am: Tottenham held by Labour

4am: Brentford and Isleworth held by Labour

4am: Southgate and Wood Green held by Labour

4am: Croydon East won by Labour. Natasha Irons becomes the new seat’s first ever MP

4:05am: Beckhenham and Penge held by Labour

4:05am: Lewisham West and East Dulwich held by Labour

4:05am: Hackney South and Shoreditch held by Labour

4:10am: Croydon West held by Labour

4:10am: Hackney North and Stoke Newington held by Labour. Victory for Diane Abbott

4:15am: Eltham and Chislehurst won by Labour, gained from Conservatives

4:15am: Croydon South held by Conservatives. Victory for Chris Philp

4:20am: Finchley and Golders Green won by Labour, gained from Conservatives. Victory for Sarah Sackman

4:20am: Wimbledon won by Liberal Democrats, gained from Conservatives. Victory for Paul Kohler

4:25am: Dagenham and Rainham held by Labour

4:25am: Bexleyheath and Crayford won by Labour, gained from Conservatives. Victory for Daniel Francis

4:30am: Clapham and Brixton Hill held by Labour

Here’s how the map of London looks now: