General election night viewing parties in London: where to watch the results come in

One of the most popular times of the year to watch television in the UK in 2024 will be on general election night on Thursday, July 4.

Almost five million people watched Huw Edwards, the BBC's chief election anchor at the time, cover the 2019 vote. The governing Conservative Party led by the then-prime minister, Boris Johnson, won a landslide victory with a majority of 80 seats.

Here are details of several viewing parties you can attend if you don’t want to watch the 2024 election at home.

However, if you prefer to stay at home, different TV channels will offer comprehensive coverage.

The Lexington, Pentonville

96-98 Pentonville Road, N1 9JB

Islington’s The Lexington will be on hand to let viewers take in the general election results free of charge.

If you intend to stay until late, seating for the big screens will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Three Crowns, Stoke Newington

175 Stoke Newington High Street, N16 0PE

On its large screen, The Three Crowns in Stokey will broadcast the election coverage from 9pm until early morning free of charge. It's a nice place to settle in, enjoy a few beers, and watch the results.

Exale Taproom General Election Viewing Party, Walthamstow

Unit 2C uplands business park, E17 5QJ

Enjoy a few pints of their delicious beers at the renowned Exale Taproom on the Blackhorse Beer Mile, while Clive Myrie and Laura Kuenssberg chatter in the background on BBC One.

It’s also free.

Lock Inn Camden, Camden

2 Jamestown Road, NW1 7BY

Lock Inn Camden promises good times regardless of the outcome. The pub will show the election until 12.30am (free of charge) and serve a special cocktail menu all night. After you've voted, go downstairs to the DJ to let off some steam. No reservation is required. However, seating is first come, first served.

Rishi Sunak's Leaving Drinks, Dalston Superstore

117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB

Huck magazine is holding an event in Dalston.

Throughout the evening, Queer House Party DJs and Huck's digital editor will provide updates and comments to complement the results coverage. There will be an "epic" exit poll celebration at 10pm.

Where can I watch the election results on TV?

BBC One is set to broadcast results from 10pm. The programme will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Clive Myrie, the anchor of News at 10, and Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC’s former political editor, will share hosting responsibilities. Professor Sir John Curtice, Jeremy Vine, and Chris Mason, Kuenssberg's successor, will also contribute.

ITV will broadcast the results with veteran newsreader Tom Bradby at the forefront. It will kick off at 10pm.

Throughout the night, Bradby will be accompanied in the studio by various guests, including former Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon and the hosts of the Political Currency podcast, George Osborne and Ed Balls, who are both former politicians.

ITV News political editor Robert Peston, deputy political editor Anushka Asthana, and UK editor Paul Brand will provide insights with election analysts Professor Jane Green and Professor Colin Rallings. ITV News reporters will also deliver updates from across the country.

Clive Myrie and Laura Kuenssberg will co-host the BBC’s election night show (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Channel 4 has extended its election night programme and finalised its presenting team. Britain Decides with The Rest Is Politics and Gogglebox will begin at 9.45pm and follow the results of the ballot until 9am the following morning, making it the longest continuous programme on election night.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Emily Maitlis will front the show, which will feature The Rest is Politics podcast hosts Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart throughout the night

Sky News will begin coverage from 9pm, which should also be available on YouTube.

The line-up will include chief presenter Kay Burley, Beth Rigby, Sir Trevor Phillips, Ed Conway, Sam Coates, Sophy Ridge and Adam Boulton.

The show will be broadcast from a “360-degree immersive studio” normally used by Sky Sports shows such as Monday Night Football.

Mayor of Greater Manchester and former Labour MP Andy Burnham will join former Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) and leader of the Scottish Conservatives Baroness Ruth Davidson to provide guest analysis.

GB News will also cover the election through anchors Camilla Tominey and Stephen Dixon from 9.55pm.

Presenter Tom Harwood and pollster Professor Matthew Goodwin will handle the numbers, with new political editor Christopher Hope and former Labour MP Gloria Del Piero also on hand.

Patrick Christys and Michelle Dewberry will host an “election night watch party” from an Essex club, capturing grassroots reactions to the results.