Genoa beats Cagliari 3-0 and confirms Serie A status

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa guaranteed its Serie A status for another year by beating Cagliari 3-0 thanks to its Scandinavian contingent on Monday.

Genoa’s first home win since Feb. 24 ensured top-flight football at Stadio Luigi Ferraris next season.

Norwegian Morten Thorsby got the opener with a textbook header in the 16th minute and Dane Morten Frendrup doubled their lead 11 minutes later with a neat side-foot finish in a busy penalty area.

Icelandic striker Albert Gudmundsson got his 14th goal of the league in the second half.

Cagliari was languishing in 14th place, just three points above the relegation zone.

Only six points separate Cagliari and second-to-last Sassuolo. Bottom club Salernitana has been relegated and two other teams will join it. There are four games remaining.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press