George Clooney Turns 63: All About His Life Now — Going Strong with Amal and Reuniting with Brad Pitt

Hot off of directing 'The Boys in the Boat,' George is currently filming a new Noah Baumbach flick and recently reunited with Brad Pitt for 'Wolfs'

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images George Clooney in Beverly Hills, California, on Dec. 11, 2023

Life is fuller than ever for George Clooney.

The two-time Academy Award winner, who turns 63 on April 6, is currently busy filming his newest project: a film for Netflix, directed by Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).

According to a March release, the "emotional coming-of-age film" also stars Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup and Riley Keough, and is co-written by actress Emily Mortimer.

Hot off the heels of directing last year's sports drama The Boys in the Boat, George will soon appear in two other projects slated for a 2024 release: the family comedy IF from director John Krasinski, voicing the character Spaceman, and Wolfs later this year, alongside close friend and collaborator Brad Pitt.

Read on for more about George's life as of late — including with wife Amal Clooney and their twins! — as he celebrates his latest age milestone.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Amal and George Clooney in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 31, 2023

George and Amal, 46, an accomplished international human-rights attorney, tied the knot in 2014, and will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this September.

The pair regularly accompany one another to events surrounding their respective successful careers, such as awards galas, premieres and more — and can't resist the urge to tease each other once in a while!

“I am here in Venice with my husband; he is a rising star,” Amal joked to the crowd at the DVF Awards in 2023 while accepting the DVF Leadership Award, before going on to share a story of what the Italian city means to them as a couple — namely, as the place they wed.

Nearly three years after their wedding, Amal and George welcomed twins Ella and Alexander, who will turn 7 years old this June.

"When you have twins and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are," George told Good Morning America's Michael Strahan in a sit-down that aired in December 2023. "You try to give them some boundaries and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different."



James Devaney/GC Images George Clooney and Brad Pitt on the set of Wolfs (2024) in New York City on Feb. 14, 2023

As for George's latest project with Pitt, 60, the Apple Studios thriller Wolfs also stars Amy Ryan and is about two fixers forced to work together on the same assignment.

Previously, Pitt and George costarred in 2008's Burn After Reading and 2002's Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, as well as three Ocean's movies from 2001 to 2007.

"Brad and George are forever friends," a source told PEOPLE in February. "They like and respect each other no matter how many years in between gigs together. They go way back, and were happy to work together on this film."

“Wolfs was a meaty project and both took a real interest in it,” the insider added. "They are excited about the film, and enjoying the hell out of it as time leads up to the release."



Dia Dipasupil/Getty George Clooney at a screening of The Boys in the Boat in New York City on Dec. 13, 2023

George's most recent directorial release, The Boys in the Boat, recounts the true story about the University of Washington's 1936 rowing team's journey to the Summer Olympics. The film is adapted from the eponymous book by Daniel James Brown.

Despite his flourishing career in front of the camera, George joked in an interview earlier this year that he has “more fun” as a director because he gets to “boss around” the cast.



When it comes to stepping behind the camera, he explained in a chat with Sky News, "Directing is a fun thing to do. It's fun to come in in the morning and it's fun to write a screenplay and then have somebody build a set that you wrote, it really is."

"I've just done a film with Brad,” George also said in the same interview, going on to joke of his fellow Oscar winner, "He's an up-and-coming actor."

