Georgie Campbell: British horse rider dies after fall at equestrian event

A British event rider has died after a fall at an equestrian competition.

Georgie Campbell died after competing on the fourth and final day of the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon on Sunday.

The 36-year-old and her horse Global Quest fell into water at a fence on the cross-country course, according to the website Horse and Hound.

The professional rider could not be saved despite the efforts of medical professionals who arrived immediately on the scene, said the governing body British Eventing.

A statement from the organisation said: "It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England on Sunday 26 May 2024.

"Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved."

The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said it was called to an incident near Budleigh Salterton at 3.05pm on Sunday, according to a spokesperson.

Global Quest was uninjured and was walked back to the stable after being assessed by on-site vets.

Campbell was two when she was taught to ride by her mother Debbie, a former GB endurance rider, in Kent and was initially a top-level showing rider before turning to eventing.

She was shortlisted for the British junior team in her teens and made her five-star debut in 2009. She quickly progressed, representing Great Britain numerous times on Nations Cup teams.

In 2010, Campbell won the prize for the highest-placed rider under 25 in the British Open at Gatcombe.

Global Quest is an 11-year-old horse that competed with Campbell throughout his eventing career, according to Horse and Hound.

The Bicton International Horse Trials is a four-day event that took place from Thursday to Sunday.

Campbell married New Zealand event rider Jesse Campbell in December 2020.