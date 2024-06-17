‘The Gilded Age’ Adds Phylicia Rashad, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jordan Donica & Victoria Clark To Season 3

The Gilded Age will expand its fortunes in season 3 by adding four new characters.

Phylicia Rashad (The Beekeeper) will recur on the HBO drama as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland, a woman from a prominent family in Newport with ties dating back to the American Revolution. She has high standards and is unwilling to compromise the standards and expectations of her elite and exclusive social group – particularly when it comes to her son. Rashad is repped by BKEntertainment and Innovative Artists.

Brian Stokes Mitchell (tick, tick…BOOM!) will guest star as Frederick Kirkland, the patriarch of the Kirkland family and husband to Eilzabeth Kirkland. He is the pastor of a prominent Black church and a leader in the Newport community. Mitchell is repped by Paradigm.

Jordan Donica will recur as Dr. William Kirkland, a kind and handsome doctor from the prominent Kirkland family who isn’t as narrow-minded as the older members of his elite social circle. He was inspired to help others by becoming a doctor after visiting Arthur Scott’s (John Douglas Thompson) pharmacy as a boy. Donica is repped by Bold Management & Production; Independent Artists Group, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.

Victoria Clark (The Blacklist) will guest star as Joan Carlton, a kind and genial woman from the old money side of New York high society. Sincere and supportive of her son, she is surprised to find herself in a complicated and insulting situation. Clark is repped by Innovative Artists and Untitled Entertainment.

Here’s the official logline for season 3: The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when huge fortunes were made and lost overnight. With the old guard officially deposed, New York society finds itself turned upside down, and all must get their house in order. But even those at the helm of this new era may find that change comes at a cost.

Julian Fellowes is the creator, writer, and EP on The Gilded Age. Other EPs are Sonja Warfield, Gareth Neame, David Crockett (who also directs), Michael Engler (director), Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Bob Greenblatt. Erica Dunbar is the historical consultant and a co-executive Producer. Casting directors are Bernie Telsey and Adam Caldwell from the Telsey office.

The Gilded Age is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

