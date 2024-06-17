The Gilded Age Adds Phylicia Rashad and More to Season 3 Cast

Still on a high after Sunday’s Tony Awards, The Gilded Age has added four Broadway favorites to its ever-expanding cast.

Phylicia Rashad will recur in the HBO drama’s upcoming third season as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland, described as “a woman from a prominent family in Newport with ties dating back to the American Revolution. She has high standards (and an occasionally sharp tongue). She is unwilling to compromise the standards and expectations of her elite and exclusive social group — particularly when it comes to her son.”

Speaking of her son, Jordan Donica will recur as Dr. William Kirkland, a “kind, handsome, doctor from the prominent Kirkland family. He isn’t as narrow minded as the older members of his elite social circle. He was inspired to help others by becoming a doctor after visiting Arthur Scott’ pharmacy as a boy.

Frederick Kirkland, the head of the family, will be played by guest star Brian Stokes Mitchell. In addition to being “the pastor of a prominent Black church,” Frederick is also “a leader in the Newport community.”

Victoria Clark will also guest-star as Joan Carlton, a “kind, genial woman from the old money side of New York high society. Sincere and supportive of her son, she is surprised to find herself in a complicated and insulting situation.”

A premiere date for Season 3 of The Gilded Age, which wrapped its second season in December 2023, has not yet been announced. Your thoughts on these new additions? Drop ’em in a comment below.

