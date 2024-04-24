Man, 56, charged with child sexual assault after nine-year-old girl 'snatched' from outside Harrods

A 56-year-old man has been charged with a number of sexual assault offences after a nine-year-old girl was allegedly snatched from outside Harrods department store.

Robert Prussak, of no fixed abode, was charged on Wednesday with kidnapping, two counts of sexual assault on a female under 13 years old, administering a substance with intention of stupefying or overpowering to enable sexual activity, and committing an offence with the intent to commit a sexual offence.

The charges all relate to the disappearance of the girl on Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, while she was reportedly out shopping with her family on Monday.

Police were called to the scene outside the department store at 2.44pm where the youngster had become separated from her family.

Prussak was remanded in custody and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Metropolitan Police said in an update.

He was further remanded to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on May 22.