Girl dies after hit-and-run boat crash while water skiing near Key Biscayne, FWC says

A girl has died after a boat hit her and sped away while she was water skiing near Key Biscayne on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help to find the boat that hit the girl.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were notified of a boating incident near Key Biscayne’s Nixon Beach on Biscayne Bay, said FWC spokeswoman Arielle Callender. The official said a girl was water skiing when she was struck by another vessel.

The boat was last seen heading west from Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.