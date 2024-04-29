Gisele cried during a traffic stop in Miami. Now, someone’s complaining to cops

It’s never fun getting pulled over, but Gisele Bundchen had an especially tough time last week near her home in Surfside, Florida.

The supermodel is shown in police bodycam footage breaking down in tears last Wednesday, even after a traffic cop tells her that she wasn’t getting a ticket for alleged erratic driving.

Bundchen, who was behind the wheel of a gray Mercedes G Wagon, thanks the officer for the “courtesy,” then adds she is being chased by a paparazzo type.

“I’m just trying to stay away from that guy ... [he’s] like stalking me.”

The cop says he “understands” the situation and knows she is a celebrity, but that he can’t prevent photographers from doing their job.

He then advises her to file a police report.

“OK,” says Tom Brady’s ex, crying. “There’s more [of them].”

“I’m sorry,” he tells the mother of two. “There’s nothing I can do about that.”

Now a local politician is blasting the cop for the roadside interaction.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett wrote in a letter to the town’s interim police chief Henry Doce that he was “dismayed” by how the catwalk vet, 43, was treated.

“This response is wholly unacceptable and not reflective of the values, judgment and service residents expect from their police,” Burkett wrote in the letter obtained by WPLG. “The dismissive posture towards a resident who is clearly in distress is everything we do not want to see in the way our police interact and serve our residents.”

Doce admitted that perhaps the situation could have been handled a tad more delicately.

“I would have liked to have seen more empathy at the initial contact to what was going on,” he said, adding that the officer is a “phenomenal” employee.

Doce also told CBS News that the officer talked to the individual whom was allegedly tailing Bundchen.

“Could we have done better? I think it’s a learning opportunity to understand what the dynamics of that situation is.”