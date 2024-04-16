Giulia helps launch new women's wrestling promotion ahead of WWE debut

Etsuo Hara - Getty Images

Stardom founder Rossy Ogawa has launched a new women's wrestling promotion named DREAM STAR FIGHTING Marigold.

The promotion, which will be known as Marigold, was announced at a press conference on Monday (April 15) in Japan.



At the press conference, Ogawa revealed the first members of the Marigold roster, including former Stardom wrestlers Utami Hayashishita, Mai Sakurai, MIRAI, and Yuzuki as well as Nanae Takahashi and Nao Ishikawa.

As expected, also announced for Marigold was WWE's reported new signing Giulia who left Stardom when her contract expired at the end of March.

Marigold's first event will take place on May 20 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo and will be titled ‘MARIGOLD Fields Forever’.



Giulia and a mystery partner will headline the show, taking on Sareee (formerly's NXT's Sarray) and a partner. The event will stream live on WRESTLE UNIVERSE with English commentary.

After the announcement of Marigold, Giulia took to X to share a photo of herself with the rest of the roster and wrote: "The beginning! Everything will be okay."

It had previously been reported by Wrestling Observer that Giulia would delay her start with WWE in order to help Rossy launch his promotion.

According to Fightful Select, Giulia has agreed to a deal with WWE and could debut at any time on their NXT brand.

At NXT Stand and Deliver during WrestleMania weekend, Giulia appeared on camera, sitting in the crowd with Rossy and WWE's Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal.

