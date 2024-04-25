Glasgow venue faces licence review after teen deaths

A hearing was called following a complaint from Police Scotland [BBC]

A Glasgow venue where three teenagers attended events before their deaths is facing a licence review.

Representatives for SWG3 on Eastvale Place are expected to appear at a Glasgow Licensing Board hearing on Friday.

It is understood the hearing was called after a complaint from Police Scotland over potential drug links to the deaths.

An 18-year-old woman died after becoming unwell at SWG3 on New Year’s Day. Two men, both 18, also died after attending an event in August last year.

Scott Allison and Marcus Dick were at a performance by DJ Ben Hemsley at SWG3's Galvanisers Yard.

Police said the men did not know each other and there was no evidence to suggest a connection between their deaths.

After the 18-year-old woman's death in January, SWG3 postponed a number of events as a "mark of respect".

The venue said it was carrying out a "detailed review of systems and procedures".

At the hearing, Glasgow Licensing Board has the option to suspend or revoke the licence, make a variation to its conditions or issue a written warning.

A spokesman for the board said: “The outcome of the review will be determined by the individual merits of the submissions made before the board and within the context of existing licensing law.”

SWG3 and Police Scotland have been approached for comment.