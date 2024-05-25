Gloria Hunniford granted freedom of her Co Armagh home borough

Rebecca Black, PA
·2 min read

Television personality Gloria Hunniford has been granted the freedom of her Co Armagh home borough.

The 84-year-old from Portadown started her career in local radio in Northern Ireland in the 1970s before moving into television and becoming a household name across the UK.

Ms Hunniford has also made a significant contribution to supporting those with cancer through the Caron Keating Foundation, set up in memory of her daughter who died from breast cancer in 2004.

On Saturday, Ms Hunniford became the first woman to be granted the freedom of the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough in recognition for her outstanding contributions to broadcasting and charitable work.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council conferred the Freedom of the Borough to Gloria Hunniford at the Palace Demesne in Armagh on Saturday (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

Elected members, guests and cancer charities along with Ms Hunniford’s family looked on as she was presented with a scroll to commemorate the occasion.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Margaret Tinsley said they bestowed the honour with great pride “to celebrate Gloria’s connection to our community, combined with her professional achievements and the profound impact from supporting cancer patients and their families”.

Ms Hunniford said she was deeply honoured to receive the Freedom of the Borough where she grew up.

“County Armagh and Portadown, my home town, has always held a very special place in my heart, and to be recognised in this way is incredibly humbling – it’s great to be home,” she said.

“I want to thank the council for considering me for this honour and arranging today’s very special event with family and friends. I look forward to continuing my work and supporting the causes close to my heart.”

