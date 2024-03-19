When is Good Friday 2024 and is it a bank holiday in the UK?

Crosses symbolise Good Friday for Easter celebrations (Pixabay)

You’ve stocked up on Easter eggs and cleaned the barbecue just in case the weather surprises us – yep, the long Easter weekend is fast approaching.

Many of us will be granted a whole four days off to celebrate Easter by spending time with friends and family.

As we prepare, here’s everything you need to know about Good Friday.

When is Good Friday?

Good Friday is always the Friday before Easter Sunday.

The date changes every year, as Easter Sunday falls on the next full moon after the Spring Equinox.

This year, Good Friday is on March 29.

Why do we call it ‘Good Friday?’

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at the Calvary.

While the origin of the word ‘good’ is debated, some believe it developed from the term “God’s Friday”.

In some countries, Good Friday goes by another name. For example, in Germany, Good Friday goes by ‘Sorrowful Friday’.

In churches across the UK, there is usually a Good Friday service.

Is Good Friday a bank holiday?

Good Friday is a recognised bank holiday.

However, keep in mind that employers do not have to give employees bank or public holidays as paid leave. They decide whether to include bank holidays as part of a worker’s statutory leave.

Check the gov.uk website for more information on your rights relating to public holidays.

Can you send post on Good Friday?

Royal Mail doesn’t usually deliver or collect post on bank holidays, which means there will be no post delivered or collected on Good Friday or Easter Monday.

Most post offices will be open on Easter Saturday and some areas in central London have deliveries on Sunday. Just be prepared for your post to take a little longer than usual to send or receive over the bank holiday weekend!

What are Good Friday opening hours for shops?

Most supermarkets will be closed or run at reduced hours over Easter. However, many of the major supermarkets will be open on Good Friday for reduced hours.

Make sure you check shop opening times.

Story continues

What are the other Easter dates in 2024?

During the 40 days of Lent, there are various days that are commemorated in the Christian calendar. These include: