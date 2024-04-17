This new Google Maps feature is game changer for EV drivers

Electric vehicle drivers are getting a little extra help on the road from Google Maps.

Google Maps and Search is rolling out new features tailored just for electric vehicles, including specific information on the location of EV chargers and hotels with on-site chargers. Maps will also help drivers plan charging stops on their travels in real time.

In 2023, 1.6 million electric vehicles were sold in the U.S., up 60% from 2022. However, one of the common concerns about owning an electric vehicle is that people don't know where to charge them.

One of the features now available on mobile is AI-powered summaries detailing a charger's exact location since it can be difficult for drivers to locate where a charger is in a multilevel parking lot. Google created the summaries based on millions of reviews posted in Google Maps by fellow users, including what type of plug they used and charging time. In Maps, drivers get detailed summaries leading them right to the charger.

While on-the-go, Google Maps' in-car map will also display nearby chargers, including real-time port availability and charging speed. While giving directions, Google Maps will also suggest the best charging locations on one- and multi-stop trips. The suggested stops will be based on the car's battery level. Cars with built-in Google will be the first to get these two features in the coming months, the company said.

To help drivers with their overnight travel plans, Google Search's travel page will also show hotels with on-site EV charging.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Google Maps will launch new features tailored for electric vehicles