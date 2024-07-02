Gov. Doug Burgum Mocked For Saying Trump Will Only Serve 1 Term If Reelected

David Moye
·2 min read

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) was mocked on social media Monday after he said that if former President Donald Trump is reelected in November, he won’t try to stay in office for a third term.

Burgum, one of Trump’s potential choices for vice president, made the prediction on Fox News after anchor Martha MacCallum asked if he would have certified the 2020 election for President Joe Biden, against Trump’s wishes, as Vice President Mike Pence did.

“What would you have done in his shoes?” MacCallum asked Burgum.

Rather than answer her, the governor dismissed the question as “hypothetical” and responded that such a scenario “is not going to happen [again].”

His reasoning relied on the assumption that Trump would follow basic norms and rules, like the 22nd Amendment.

“President Trump, he wins, he serves four years and won’t be on the ballot again,” Burgum said. The governor then suggested that “the real question” is whether Vice President Kamala Harris would follow the rules of certifying presidential elections.

You can watch the exchange below, courtesy of journalist Aaron Rupar.

Many people on social media found Burgum’s claim that Trump won’t try to serve more than two terms a bit disingenuous.

