Gov. Doug Burgum Mocked For Saying Trump Will Only Serve 1 Term If Reelected

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) was mocked on social media Monday after he said that if former President Donald Trump is reelected in November, he won’t try to stay in office for a third term.

Burgum, one of Trump’s potential choices for vice president, made the prediction on Fox News after anchor Martha MacCallum asked if he would have certified the 2020 election for President Joe Biden, against Trump’s wishes, as Vice President Mike Pence did.

“What would you have done in his shoes?” MacCallum asked Burgum.

Rather than answer her, the governor dismissed the question as “hypothetical” and responded that such a scenario “is not going to happen [again].”

His reasoning relied on the assumption that Trump would follow basic norms and rules, like the 22nd Amendment.

“President Trump, he wins, he serves four years and won’t be on the ballot again,” Burgum said. The governor then suggested that “the real question” is whether Vice President Kamala Harris would follow the rules of certifying presidential elections.

You can watch the exchange below, courtesy of journalist Aaron Rupar.

"President Trump: he wins, he serves four years, he won't be on the ballot again" -- Doug Burgum (remember this one) pic.twitter.com/IRBgt64UAg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2024

Many people on social media found Burgum’s claim that Trump won’t try to serve more than two terms a bit disingenuous.

What ballot? Isn't that Trump's rant. You will never have to vote again after 2024. — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) July 1, 2024

That's a fact, elections will be a thing of the past. I suspect he will eliminate them "until we can figure it out and get it right." Which will be the day he passes. — Dexter Wright (@Dexter__Wright) July 1, 2024

"Check's in the mail" and "Just the tip" 🤣 — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) July 1, 2024

Zero truth to this. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 1, 2024

We’re living through an endless cycle of republican abuse of power and obstruction of justice that has seen two impeachments and an ongoing insurrection so far. There is no end, no bottom, trump simply will not comply with the imperatives of government or institutions of justice. — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) July 1, 2024