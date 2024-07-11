Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Biden cognitive test: 'I don't think it would hurt.'

Calls have increased for President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test proving his acumen in the wake of a plaguing debate performance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a co-chair of Biden's reelection campaign, did not shut down the suggestion.

"I don't think it would hurt," Whitmer told CNN Wednesday evening.

She continued to say that while the June 27 debate "was not a great success for President Biden," she argued he is still the right person for the top job.

"He shows up every day and fights for the American public. He cares about other people more than he cares about himself," Whitmer said.

Some have floated Whitmer's name as a potential nominee to replace Biden at the top of the ticket − a suggestion she told USA TODAY's Susan Page makes her "uncomfortable."

"I'm a co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign. I'm working my tail off to make sure that we're successful..." she said. "So I feel like it actually undermines the work that I'm putting in on behalf of the administration."

Democrats, including fellow governors, have sought reassurance from the White House that Biden is up to a second term. A handful on Capitol Hill have publicly called for him to exit the race.

Whitmer, meanwhile, has continued to defend the president and his campaign, making the case against Republican opponent and former President Donald Trump.

"I think it's an anxious moment for everybody," she said on CNN Wednesday, "but at the end of the day, we have got to make sure that people of this country understand what the stakes are."

