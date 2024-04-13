Grand National 2024: Full list of runners and horse-by-horse guide of Aintree race

The field for Saturday’s Grand National at Aintree was finalised on Thursday morning, with the 34 contenders for racing’s most famous contest confirmed.

The number of runners has been reduced this year from its previous cap at 40 in a bid to improve safety, with the handicap headed by 2022 champion Noble Yeats.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE GRAND NATIONAL LIVE!

Emmet Mullins’s horse is one of two former winners in the race, the other being last year’s victor Corach Rambler, who is the ante-post favourite as he seeks to emulate the likes of Tiger Roll and Red Rum in landing back-to-back successes.

Here is our guide to all the runners and riders...

1. Noble Yates

The winner of two years ago has been campaigned over hurdles this season, winning the Cleeve Hurdle on Cheltenham Trials Day but then a well-beaten seventh at the Festival itself. Harry Cobden, in supreme form all season, is booked to ride.

2. Nassalam

Ridiculously impressive winner of the Welsh National at Christmas in torrid conditions, though he has paid for it with a significant hike in the weights. The softer the ground the better for Gary Moore’s charger, though he must bounce back from disappointing show in the Gold Cup.

3. Coko Beach

Likeable sort who has danced every dance for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown over the years. Pulled up in last year’s race but has looked better than ever this season, winning the Troytown at Naval in November and then bolting up over cross country fences at Punchestown last time out.

4. Capodanno

Has plenty of good form in graded races, winning the Cotswold Chase earlier this year and then finishing fourth in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham. Stamina has to be a concern over this marathon trip, though, after pulling up in last year’s renewal.

5. I Am Maximus

Remarkable horse who won the Irish National at the end of last season before dropping back to two-and-a-half miles to grab Grade 1 novice chase success at the start of this. Has twice run behind Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs since and must have a big chance.

Story continues

6. Minella Indo

Winner of the Gold Cup three years ago and runner-up in the same race 12 months after that. Clearly beyond his best at the age of 11, though, and missed out on planned run at Cheltenham when Cross Country Chase was cancelled.

Corach Rambler (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

7. Corach Rambler

A superb winner last year and returns looking to join an exclusive club of back-to-back winners. Early season form was little to shout about but this horse tends to come alive in the spring and looked back to his best when staying on for third in the Gold Cup. Well-in at the weights.

8. Janidil

Proved just short of top class in graded company over the years, though that need not rule him out. Stamina might, though, with much of the 10-year-old’s very best form over an intermediate trip.

9. Stattler

Earmarked as a candidate for this race from an early stage of his career, having won the marathon National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham in 2022. Hasn’t shown his best form this season, though.

10. Mahler Mission

On the wrong end of some hard-luck stories in recent times, falling when clear in the 2023 National Hunt Chase and finishing second in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. Freshened up since.

11. Delta Work

Huge amount of back class, including victories in the Irish Gold Cup and Cheltenham’s Cross Country Chase. Possibly on the downgrade now, having finished third in this two years ago, but trainer Gordon Elliott is bullish about his chance and must be respected.

12. Foxy Jacks

Not seen since run over hurdles in December but won over cross country fences at Cheltenham the time before that. Looks high enough in the weights given the graded form of those off a similar mark.

13. Galvin

Another of the Gordon Elliott brigade whose story is of the transition from graded chaser to cross country specialist. Unseated at the first in this race last year with no telling how he would have gone and another who missed his prep run because of Cheltenham’s waterlogged cross country track.

14. Farouk d’Alene

Talented horse capable of running a big race on his day but backing him would take a leap of faith, both on account of iffy jumping and pulled-up effort over hurdles last time out.

15. Eldorado Allen

Well-exposed grey who has run well in some decent handicaps this season but disappointed in the Ultima at Cheltenham, which often works out a good trial for this.

16. Ain’t That A Shame

Winner of the Thyestes Chase under Rachael Blackmore last time out but since purchased by amateur jockey David Maxwell, who will take the ride himself this weekend. Well-backed last year but finished 17th, last of those to get round.

Vanillier (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

17. Vanillier

Stayed on brilliantly after the last 12 months ago to give Corach Rambler a fright but had too much to do. On significantly better terms with that horse at the weights and will surely be ridden more prominently this time around.

18. Mr Incredible

Leading chance for Irish trainer Willie Mullins, who could catapult himself into contention for the British trainers’ title with victory. Has only run once since unseating in last year’s renewal, that an excellent second in Midlands National last month.

19. Run Wild Fred

NON-RUNNER

20. Latenightpass

Fourth in the Foxhunters’ at Aintree last season and has excelled this term reinvented as a cross country horse. A family affair: owned and bred by Pippa Ellis, ridden by daughter-in-law Gina Andrews and trained by her husband Tom Ellis.

21. Minella Crooner

Inconsistent type with significant stamina doubts over extreme trip like this. Started the campaign with victory in a listed race at Wexford but pulled up in two of four starts since and finished well behind the fancied I Am Maximus and Vanillier at Fairyhouse in February.

22. Adamantly Chosen

Another Mullins contender, who must defy the miserable record of seven-year-olds in the race. Didn’t look an obvious candidate for this kind of test until bolting up over three-and-a-quarter miles at Down Royal last month but comes in in good form.

23. Mac Tottie

Loves Aintree and the National fences, having won both the Grand Sefton and the Topham in recent seasons. Both of those races are over much shorter, though, and the big outsider has stamina doubts to answer.

24. Chemical Energy

Off the track for more than six months since finishing sixth in the Kerry National. Sold as part of the Caldwell dispersal earlier this year and new owners Bective Stud will be hoping their £215,000 investment soon comes to look a bargain.

25. Limerick Lace

No mare has won this race since Nickel Coin in 1951 but the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old comes in as one of the form horses in the race and seemingly still on the up after victory at Cheltenham last time.

26. Meetingofthewaters

Has progressed rapidly this season, winning a beginners chase in November and then the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown only a month later. Third in the Ultima last time after being snapped up by JP McManus. Big chance.

27. The Goffer

Well-fancied heading into the Ultima and fifth-placed finish was no disgrace. At the age of seven, should still have a fair bit of improvement in him but soft ground will not be in his favour.

28. Roi Mage

Ran a cracker at a big price to finish seventh last year and back for another go at the age of 12. Difficult to imagine him improving on that show but proved ability remains when a decent second to Adamantly Chosen at Down Royal last time.

29. Glengouly

Some way down the list of Mullins candidates but looks to have conditions in his favour at least, having twice finished second in heavy-ground handicaps in Ireland this season.

30. Galia Des Liteaux

Another looking to bridge the long gap between triumphs for mares. Ran a really encouraging race when second in Warwick’s Classic Chase on first try over marathon distance but bombed out as odds-on favourite at Exeter next time.

31. Panda Boy

Hasn’t won a race in almost two years but finished a good fifth in last season’s Irish National and was second to the fancied Meetingofthewaters at the Dublin Racing Festival a couple of months back. Trainer Martin Brassil won this race with Numbersixvalverde all the way back in 2006.

32. Eklat de Rire

A talented novice chaser once upon a time but has lost his way badly since pulling up when sent off favourite for the Coral Gold Cup in 2022. Has had several long lay-offs in the intervening period and showed little sign of his old ability at Cheltenham last month.

33. Chambard

NON-RUNNER

34. Kitty’s Light

Sneaks in at the foot of the handicap after top-weight Conflated was taken out earlier this week. Form over largely inadequate trips and a mixture of obstacles this season can almost be ignored, with all roads leading to Aintree ever since he ran up a stunning sequence of hat-tricks in marathons last spring.