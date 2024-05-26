Grayson Murray dies aged 30 after withdrawing from PGA Tour event hours earlier

American golfer Grayson Murray has died at the age of 30, a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Murray, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, including victory at the Sony Open earlier this year, pulled out of the event during the second round on Friday due to illness.

PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, said in a statement: “We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words.

“The PGA Tour is a family and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Monahan said the decision was made to continue with tournament after consulting with Murray's family. No cause of death has been given.

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald was among those to pay tribute to Murray, who was ranked 58th in the world and finished in a tie for 43rd at the PGA Championship earlier this month.

Donald posted on social media: “Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away. He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious.

“My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace.”